Using time wisely

“See then that you walk circumspectly, not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” – Ephesians 5:15-17 NKJV

When summer comes, we suddenly find ourselves with extra people at home! That is often a time when squabbles start taking place, and children begin to get on the nerves of each other! If we can keep them busy, there is much less time for arguing, and in addition, children can learn much about taking care of the home and about our Lord.

When our four children were young, we had a rule that chores had to be done in the mornings. If they were finished by noon or so, the rest of the day was for fun things. What were those chores? It is important that chores be chosen that children can actually do or easily learn to do. Here are some suggestions:

1) Beds should be made.

2) Bathrooms should be cleaned.

3) Personal items should be picked up and put away.

4) Easy recipes can be fixed.

5) Depending on the age and ability of the children, they can fix meals for the family.

6) Plan fun things to do in the afternoons to go along with their work. Water play is always popular with children.

There are many fun things for children. Our children had an above-ground pool that they spent a good deal of time in. Also, they liked to turn the hose on each other.

One of the things we did that was the most fun was having a Backyard Bible Club. Our children invited their friends and each of our children had a job. One son was in charge of “recess”. Our daughter was in charge of refreshments. Another son took care of the balls and other equipment. Many churches have materials on hand that can be borrowed and used. The materials have Bible stories and other ideas. When we had our Club, three children were saved. One little girl called me and asked if she should bring her Bible the next day. She said she usually had a stomach ache but that night she didn’t. The next day she told us about her experience. Two little boys told the group that they had prayed to receive Christ. Then the little girl spoke up and said that she had also accepted Christ. At first I thought she was just saying it because the boys had, but she went on to say that usually she was afraid at night, but that night she wasn’t.

There is much that can be accomplished during the summer if we set our minds to it. Let’s not let the time go to waste! It is a time when we don’t have to rush all the time. That gives us time to talk more to the children. It is surprising how much can be accomplished in a short period of time! Why not try it?