Thousands hear gospel, 60 find faith in Montana, Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – Sixty people have come to faith in Christ this spring through LIFE Outreach initiatives organized by churches and associations in Missouri and across the nation, in partnership with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Making Disciples team. Similar events in 2023 resulted in a total of 521 professions of faith in Christ.

At two LIFE Outreach initiatives held this spring, thousands of men, women and children watched bike and motorcycle stunts performed by members of the extreme sports evangelism team, Real Encounter. During the events, audiences heard a clear presentation of the gospel.

One LIFE Outreach was held, March 10-13, in Libby, Mont., since the MBC has an ongoing missions partnership with the Montana Southern Baptist Convention (MTSBC).

Pastor Zane Officer of Libby Baptist Church in Libby, Mont., heard about Real Encounter and LIFE Outreach through the Montana convention, and he said that his church was “ecstatic” when presented with the opportunity to partner with Real Encounter and the MBC for the event.

The church organized the evangelism event with the help of MBC Making Disciples director Brad Bennett, who also founded Real Encounter, and MBC Making Disciples team member Brent Longenecker. In preparation for the event, more than 50 Southern Baptists in Libby were trained in personal evangelism.

“To say that Libby turned out for this event is an understatement,” Officer said. “We were able to squeeze between 750 and 800 people into a gym meant for 350 with standing room filled and people sitting on the gym floor on all sides! The audience was engaged and excited throughout the event.

“Brad shared the gospel in a clear, understandable way and gave those in attendance an opportunity to respond without manipulation or arm-twisting. I am happy to share that 17 people who formerly walked in darkness, now have new life in Christ!”

An additional four people rededicated their lives to Christ during the event.

Officer added that the LIFE Outreach is much more than a one-time event. Instead, he hopes it “will spur us on to a greater gospel urgency in our community.”

Another LIFE Outreach was held, April 21-24, in Reeds Spring, Mo., in partnership with the Tri-County Baptist Association. In preparation for the outreach, 140 Missouri Baptists were trained in personal evangelism.

Out of the 700 people in Reeds Spring who gathered to watch Real Encounter team members perform stunts, 43 professed faith in Christ, and six rededicated their lives to Christ.