First Baptist Plattsburg a CarePortal award finalist

PLATTSBURG – Churches serving as the hands and feet of Jesus are not typically recognized by others, but FBC Plattsburg did receive recognition from CarePortal. CarePortal is a technology platform that drives action for local children and families in crisis. FBC Plattsburg is one of CarePortal’s connecting churches.

“Our church was recognized by CarePortal as one of the top three finalists for “‘Rural Church of the Year,’” Jackie Tilford, member of FBC Plattsburg and north Missouri regional manager at CarePortal.

According to Tilford, FBC Plattsburg has responded to ninety-four requests in the four years that they have been a part of the CarePortal network, and the church has served 250 children. CarePortal is in forty states and more than eighty churches were nominated for “Rural Church of the Year.”

“I was in social services for years and as I was retiring,” Tilford said. “A deacon in the church came to me and asked if I knew about this. CarePortal launched in 2015 to address the foster care crisis. Our church signed up the first year when there was a cost, because we are concerned about serving the needs of the community. Now, CarePortal doesn’t charge churches to join.”

Tilford served as the point person for the church until she went to work for the organization. Now, she works with another church member, Paulette Taylor, to funnel the requests.

Pastor Robert Shelton agreed with the effectiveness of the network. “These needs are submitted by school counselors and other social service professionals who know what the need is. These vetted needs are a real plus to our stewardship and ability to serve.”

“Our goal is to make a connection of the family with a Bible believing church,” Tilford said. “We are a faith-based organization, and we want to open the opportunity for churches to disciple families and for them to know the love of Jesus.”

“It is good for us to meet the needs of families with children,” Shelton said. “They are in our community, and it will keep them from entering the foster care system. Sometimes the family just needs a little assistance.”

Shelton described how the system worked. “A school counselor or another social services person puts out the need,” he said. “The needs vary, they may need a gas card to get to a job, a car repair, clothes, washer/dryer, or other physical need. We get the need and other info out to the church and see who can meet that need. We always pray for that family as well.”

Tilford agreed with Shelton and the variety of needs. “We work with families across the entire child welfare spectrum,” she said. “Our goal is to keep them out of the foster care child system. Families are all different, so they have diverse needs. This platform provides the opportunity for churches to respond to those needs in real time. Some needs are small that one church or one person can address, but in the event of a fire or other tragedy, multiple churches might be needed.”

“FBC Plattsburg recognizes that the church is more than four walls,” Tilford continued. “We want to be out in the entire community and share our faith by caring for kids and families.”

Tilford also said that more churches and individuals are needed by CarePortal. More information is available on their website: Careportal.org.