Christians across Missouri, nation praying for family of missionaries killed in Haiti

JEFFERSON CITY – Christians across Missouri and around the nation are praying for Missouri Rep. Ben Baker and his family after his missionary daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Davy Lloyd, were killed by gang violence in Haiti, May 23.

Read more about the tragedy here and here.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces,” Baker, of Neosho, Mo., wrote on Facebook late in the night on May 23. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

On Friday afternoon, May 24, Baker added, “It hurts my heart so bad to even say this but we have confirmation from the Embassy that Davy and Natalie’s bodies have been safely transported there now. This is a huge answer to prayer for us. Thank you to everyone who is praying and offering condolences it’s been overwhelming and we can’t thank you enough. Naomi and I and the girls love you all so much. Rev 21:4.”

Rev. 21:4 reads, “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. Death will be no more; grief, crying, and pain will be no more, because the previous things have passed away.

Also on May 24, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar, joined thousands on social media expressing their sorrow and promises of prayer. “Absolutely heartbreaking news,” he said. “First Lady Teresa Parson and I extend our deepest condolences to Representative Ben Baker and Naomi, their family, and the Lloyd family. Natalie and Davy were two young people sharing peace, comfort, and God’s word. In light of this unimaginable, senseless tragedy, we remember the good they offered the world. Our prayers for all who loved them.”