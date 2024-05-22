WMU Missions Celebration to bring ‘Joy’ to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (BP) – Under the theme “What Joy!” taken from 1 Thessalonians 2:8, the WMU will hold its annual WMU Missions Celebration just prior to the 2024 SBC Annual Meeting.

This year’s WMU gathering will be in the Indiana Convention Center in the 500 Ballroom on Sunday, June 9, beginning at noon.

“Join us and discover ways God is at work in our midst and around the world as you hear inspiring stories from missionaries and missions advocates who are making Christ known,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director of national WMU.

The event theme is taken from Paul’s words: “Because we loved you so much, we were delighted to share with you not only the gospel of God but our lives as well.”

Missions speakers will explore various aspects of this verse, including being passionate about reaching the lost, compelled by love, generous in sharing and serving with much joy.

“In addition to hearing from field personnel, the testimonies from our national Acteens panelists and hearing from WMU emeritae presidents is a special time for me,” said National WMU President Connie Dixon. “It is an encouraging reminder that while we have a rich heritage in WMU, we also have a very bright future.”

Jason Stewart, worship and music consultant for the Kentucky Baptist Convention, and his wife Stephanie will lead in praise and worship, along with the Native Praise Choir, which is celebrating 25 years of ministry. There are 19 tribes represented within the choir that sings in the languages of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Muskogee Creek and Seminole tribes.

“Their celebration tour launches at the WMU Missions Celebration,” Wisdom-Martin said. “There is something about hearing them that touches me deeply and profoundly. Everyone should experience that blessing.”

Between general sessions, participants can discover a wide variety of missions-focused ministries and initiatives in the “Idea Pit Stop,” a self-paced interactive area designed to provide tangible, takeaway ideas for greater missions involvement. “You will gain insight, inspiration and ideas to advance your missions journey,” Wisdom-Martin said.

At the conclusion of the Missions Celebration, participants will be invited to the WMU booth in the SBC Annual Meeting exhibit hall to watch the top state RAs race their cars. The grand finale will be Monday at 10 a.m. Visitors to the annual meeting can also see and purchase WMU WorldCrafts products at the Women’s Expo.

Registration for the WMU Missions Celebration is $40 through May 23. For more information and to register, visit wmu.com/indy.

Come early

On Saturday, June 8, WMU will participate in Crossover Indianapolis to plant seeds, share the Gospel, and give people an opportunity to respond. Registration for Crossover is separate; visit namb.net/crossover to learn more.