Missouri R.A. Congress connects boys to Christ

SEDALIA (MWMU) – What do a magician, pine cars, archery, a sleepless night and missions have in common? R.A. Congress. This year, more than 180 boys (in grades 1-6), their leaders and volunteers gathered at the Missouri State Fairgrounds for a fun, event-filled weekend, which showcased activities boys love along with showing them how to live on mission with God.

One of the highlights this year was Magician D.J. Edwards, who kept the boys and leaders engaged with magic tricks as he shared the gospel of Christ, as well as giving a time for decisions at the end of his performance. MBC Communication Team Leader Tony Boes shared his story and how the most important thing is to love God, grow closer to Him, and love others.

Throughout the two-day event boys have the opportunity for some friendly competitions including football kick, archery, riflery and of course pine car racing. With each event points are scored and at the end of the weekend, ribbons and trophies are awarded. Mason Shellengoski of FBC Willard and Keyton Lehenbauer of FBC Paris came in first for the RA Racer competition in their age categories. Keyton also came in second in Overall RA boy division ,with Oliver Humphrey of FBC Willard taking 1st place. The Traveling Trophy was won by Berean Baptist Church; this trophy is given to the church with the most points overall in all events. The Annual Mission Run and offering collected $477.78 for the upcoming MK Retreat, where IMB Missionary Kids (MK), coming back to the states for college, will gather for a reentry retreat in Missouri. The joy and excitement seen in the boys as they waited to give their offering was inspiring.

Travis Webb R.A./Challenger Consultant for the MBC has a team of volunteers who work throughout the year to put on the event so boys, dads, grandfathers and leaders can come together and enjoy a lot of fun activities while learning about Jesus and how they can live for Him. There is a need for more volunteers each year. Janet York MWMU President, who has volunteered each year said, “We do need more volunteers, from individuals to church groups. When asked about the importance of R.A. Congress she said, “It is vital for boys to learn about Missions in a fun way.”

When asked what the importance is of coming to R.A. Congress Travis Webb stated, “It’s a time where boys can come together with other boys and work together, have that camaraderie. It is also a time where men can mentor boys in a fun environment. Most importantly they hear the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Hearing the gospel is a focus throughout Congress. Mac Wilt from FBC Paris said “It is one of the reasons we bring our boys year after year. The Gospel is shared in ways that grab the boys attention and it is great when one of the boys makes a decision to follow Jesus and then goes back to church and is baptized. You really see God working in their lives.”

R.A. Congress is held each year and is for boys in 1st through 6th grade.