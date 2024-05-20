Southeast Missouri church, daughter of historic ‘Old Bethel,’ marks bicentennial

JACKSON – It’s a milestone that not many churches accomplish. This Southern Baptist Church reached 200 years of continual service.

First Baptist Church, Jackson, was formed April 30, 1824, from efforts of the first Baptist Church west of the Mississippi, now known as “Old Bethel.” Old Bethel founded nine churches, and FBC Jackson is the lone survivor of active plant-churches. In fact, Bethel itself ceased as a church in August, 1867, sixty-one years after its founding, in part due to a strong anti-missionary sentiment.

But First Baptist continues strong, and it carries the mission effort that Old Bethel let go.

The church had various events the week of April 21-28 to mark the historic occasion.

On the 21st, 175 people drove the short distance to nearby Bethel or took the one-mile St. Louis Iron Mountain train ride to nearby Bethel, and then were taken by wagon or van to the Bethel grounds itself across a low crossing where a creek flows over the road.

At Bethel, a Sunday School class was held, then the troupe boarded the wagons and vans back to the train station for the trip back for regular worship at the church. An outside dinner-on-the-grounds followed. Other activities were:

• April 23, mission emphasis teams in the church – RAs, GAs, and WMU, served ice cream to more than 100 people attending.

• April 24, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce held a two-century ribbon cutting.

• April 27, a production chronicling the history of the church was held, involving numerous families.

• April 28, the celebration service.

The latter included one former pastor being present, several others who sent videos, and former Worship leader Jim Raney returned to lead worship again. Dr. Wes Fowler, Executive Director of the Missouri Baptist Convention preached.

Pastor Troy Richards said the congregation has been excited about it, but admitted they are tired people.

However, Richards said there were five weeks of “a breath of revival” with baptisms and professions of faith in the weeks leading to the celebrations.

“We have strong ties to the community. And people are missional. Our missions programs are strong. The church is active in hometown events, opening restrooms to the public, sharing water and hot chocolate. We want to serve the community more and show them the love of Christ,” Richards said, describing how First Baptist has been able to continue.

“They (visitors) appreciate we love their children and love the guests like family.”

The 165-average Sunday attendance congregation gave over $10,000 for Lottie Moon and $8,000 for Annie Armstrong offerings. Each year, the church organizes one or two international mission trips.

Richards has been the pastor for five-and-a-half years. Only two of the pastors in the past 200 years of the church have served longer than a decade.

First Baptist was organized three years after Missouri gained statehood.

After a fire in 1856, both the Catholics and Baptists in the area were raising money – having shared a worship area north of the courthouse which was destroyed by fire – and it was decided to make them at the County Collector’s office. In one pocket, the Collector held the Baptist donations and in another, the Catholic donations.

The Jackson church has several notable claims to history: They held the first known Vacation Bible School in 1824, the year they were founded. Five of the church pastors have served as president of the Missouri Baptist Convention. Linda Godwin, who grew up in the church became an astronaut and traveled on several space missions. Barbara Popp served as vice president of the national WMU. The church has sent no less than eight members as international missionaries. And, despite a fire, The Civil War, a tornado and various controversies., FBC Jackson continues strong in ministry today.