Baptist Homes offers Christlike care

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Sundeen serves as vice president for organizational culture and care at Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries.

Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries stands proudly as a recipient of this year’s esteemed “Best Christian Workplaces” award. Achieving this recognition in our inaugural year of evaluation stands as a testament to the exceptional dedication and values ingrained within our organization. While the award itself is gratifying, we were even more blessed by the results of the evaluation’s fifty parameters.

Within the framework of these parameters, several key areas emerged as cornerstones of strength for Baptist Homes, underscoring our commitment to fostering a nurturing and spiritually enriching environment:

1. Personalized Care: Our supervisors exemplify genuine concern for our team, viewing them not merely as employees but as valued members of our community.

2. Spiritual Empowerment: Employees find fulfillment in utilizing their spiritual gifts within their roles, fostering a sense of purpose and alignment with our organizational mission.

3. Mission-driven Culture: The overarching mission and goals of Baptist Homes instill employees with a profound sense of significance in their daily work and reinforce the core value of their contributions.

4. Compassionate Leadership: Leaders across all levels demonstrate unwavering compassion, extending support and empathy to individuals at every juncture of their journey.

5. Spiritual Fruits in Action: The embodiment of the Holy Spirit’s fruits is evident in the actions and demeanor of our leadership, fostering an atmosphere of warmth, kindness, and authenticity.

While these metrics paint a compelling picture on paper, the true essence of our organization shines through in the tangible ways we minister to one another. A recent testament to this occurred when our compassion and unity united to support a fellow colleague in need.

Recently, one of our newer team members underwent open-heart surgery, necessitating a prolonged absence from work of four to six weeks. However, with limited accrued vacation and sick leave, financial concerns loomed over the employee and their family. It was in this critical moment that the unwavering spirit of Baptist Homes emerged.

Driven by our ethos of Christlike care, employees swiftly rallied together to offer support in a substantial manner. Through our unique policy enabling employees to donate sick leave hours, the necessary coverage for the colleague’s absence was swiftly secured, surpassing expectations in a mere two days.

This heartwarming display of solidarity serves as a poignant reminder that Baptist Homes isn’t merely an organization—it’s a family united by shared purpose, vision, mission, values. and a commitment to one another’s well-being. While the distinction of being recognized as a “Best Christian Workplace” is undeniably gratifying, witnessing the embodiment of Christ-like service in action is the true highpoint of our collective endeavors.

In essence, Baptist Homes isn’t just a place of employment—it’s a sanctuary where the principles of compassion, empathy, and spiritual fellowship intersect to create a transformative environment where individuals thrive, supported by the unwavering bonds of faith and community. As we continue on our journey, we remain steadfast in our dedication to upholding these timeless values, knowing that our greatest achievements are measured not in awards but in the lives we touch and the love we share.