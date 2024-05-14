Storms keep Missouri Disaster Relief active

JOPLIN – The sound of storm warning sirens is surely frightening for anyone who lived in the Joplin area in 2011, when an EF5 tornado destroyed more than a fourth of the city and killed 185 people. Fortunately, the tornado that hit the area on May 6 wasn’t nearly as bad as the 2011 EF5. Not only were there no deaths or injuries, but no houses were destroyed. Still, the storms left hundreds of downed trees in their path as they moved across parts of Joplin and neighboring Carthage.

Consequently, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) was once again in Joplin to provide help, hope and healing to those who needed assistance in getting trees off their house, driveway and/or yard. According to Jerry Palmer, who is serving as the Incident Commander (white hat) for the Joplin operation, MODR had assessors and a chainsaw team on the ground within two days of the tornado with operations based out of Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin.

“The National Weather Service listed this storm as just an EF1 tornado,” he says. “But it still did a lot of damage to trees and a few houses.”

Ryan Huntley, fire chief for Carthage, said the damage in his city was due to both high winds and a small tornado. “We were told by the National Weather Service that the damage within the city was caused by straight-line winds up to 85 miles per hour,” he said. “However, the damage sustained west and southwest of town was attributed to a small tornado that caused damage in a path that was about 100 yards wide and two miles long, leaving hundreds of downed trees in its path.”

Unfortunately, Joplin and Carthage aren’t the only areas that have been affected by spring storms … stretching chainsaw teams to the limit. A team led by Tom Malott, a MODR volunteer from Doniphan, Missouri, was just finishing up in Waynesville and St. Robert, Missouri, when they were transferred to Joplin for more urgent needs. It was on the night of April 1 and early morning of April 2nd that a storm tore through that area leaving hundreds of trees down on yards, roads and driveways and damage on more than 200 homes.

“The teams from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief were phenomenal,” said Hector Silva, Emergency Management Director for Pulaski County. “They came in at a time when I didn’t think I was going to have anybody to help us. They cut down a lot of trees and cleared a lot of debris for area homeowners,” he added. “And I know they tarped a few houses that had roof damage. So, the Missouri Baptists were a real lifesaver to our community.”

However, just as a second chainsaw crew was destined for Joplin, it, too, was diverted, due in part to a closer disaster. This time it was to assist homeowners in Annapolis, Missouri, following an EF1 tornado in that area just two days after the Joplin/Carthage storm. The National Weather Service reported that that tornado formed around 8:49 P.M. on May 8th and reached peak speeds of 110 miles per hour. The tornado path was around two miles long with a width of around 250 yards. Again, no injuries were reported, and damage was largely limited to downed trees, although there were several homes and buildings damage.

“There were 19 houses damaged in Annapolis and the surrounding area, with nine of those receiving major damage,” said Toby Tucker, who is serving as white hat for the Iron County callout based at the First Baptist Church in Annapolis. “The worst casualty of the storm was the local school, which houses all grades from kindergarten to 12. That will affect the community the most.”

In the meantime, Tucker said that assessors and a chainsaw team have already been out helping homeowners clean up fallen trees and limbs and tarping a few homes.

“The cities of Ellington and Ironton, which are southwest and north of here respectively, were also hit by the same storm, so we’ve helped there by delivering water,” he added. “Plus, we’ve had people from around the area stop here and get tarps so they can tarp some of their damage themselves.”

“As a result of all the storms, we’ve had chainsaw teams continually active for more than six weeks throughout southern Missouri,” says Gaylon Moss, director of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. “Obviously, we could use more teams, if they become available, which would allow us to cover more of the areas and to give the current teams that have been on-site for a while a badly needed break. To learn more about Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, go to https://www.facebook.com/MOBaptistsDR or mobaptist.org/dr.