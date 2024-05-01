‘In Jesus, there is life,’ MBC’s Fowler tells pro-life advocates at Midwest March for Life

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists are “staunchly, unapologetically pro-life,” Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Director Wes Fowler told an enthusiastic audience at the Midwest March for Life, May 1.

Fowler was featured twice on the Midwest March for Life schedule, but he wasn’t the sole Missouri Baptist to take the stage during the rally. Alongside him were Brandy Meeks, president of the Vitae Foundation and a member of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission; and Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life and a Missouri Baptist pastor’s wife. (Her husband, Dusty, is pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Holts Summit.)

Fowler told pro-life advocates gathered on the lawn of the state Capitol that abortion and the gospel stand in opposition to one another.

“Abortion is, in many ways, the anti-gospel,” Fowler said. “… The gospel emphasizes the worth of every human life, and abortion devalues lives. …

“The gospel is focused on life,” he added, “and abortion is focused completely on death. … The gospel values life, produces life, restores life, and abortion devalues life, destroys life and absolutely promotes death.”

Moreover, Fowler said, “The gospel saves those who are guilty. Abortion kills those who are innocent.”

Finally, the gospel highlights the grace of God, he said. “The gospel is focused on grace, and abortion is not. With abortion, there’s typically no second chance for the one being aborted. But with the gospel, there is forgiveness, not seven times, but 77 times. There is plenty of grace for those at Planned Parenthood if they will repent and turn to the Lord. …There is plenty of grace for those who made the mistake of abortion in the past. …

“Through Jesus there is grace, there is mercy, there is forgiveness, there is a second chance,” Fowler said. “In Jesus, there is life.”