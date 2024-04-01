Audible version of ‘The Return of Jesus’ now available

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s publishing imprint, High Street Press, has just released an audio version of its printed resource, What Every Christian Should Know about the Return of Jesus.

Published in 2023 in print and e-book editions, the 500-page resource is now available through Audible, the premiere audiobook platform that may be accessed at Audible.com.

Written by the MBC’s Rob Phillips, The Return of Jesus focuses on truths about Christ’s second coming that are plainly stated in Scripture, yet often overlooked when followers of Jesus prefer to debate the chronological minutiae of the last days.

While the order of events surrounding Christ’s return is of great interest to all followers of Jesus, and of equally great importance, “the devil is in the details of the second coming,” writes Phillips, director of Ministry Support and Apologetics for the MBC.

Put another way, Christians often devote so much attention to these details, they forget the many beliefs the body of Christ shares in common about the return of Jesus.

It’s that common ground Phillips seeks to regain in this book. With the non-negotiables of Christ’s imminent return in view, Christians are better prepared. And they’re better equipped to share the good news that the returning Jesus came the first time to secure our salvation.

The book features four sections.

• Section I – “Trust Me” – looks at the certainty of Christ’s return, with an emphasis on Jesus’ promise to return, the testimony of New Testament eyewitnesses, and Old Testament prophecies that require a two-stage messianic ministry – led first by the Suffering Servant, then completed in the conquering King.

• Section II – “Behold Me” – examines the nature of Christ’s return. He’s coming personally, powerfully, victoriously, and suddenly.

• Section III – “Hear Me” – views the reasons for Jesus’ return. He’s coming back to establish his kingdom in fullness; to resurrect and judge all people; to glorify the saints and sentence unbelievers; to cast Satan and demons into hell; and to create new heavens and a new earth.

• Section IV – “Receive Me” – focuses on our preparation for Jesus’ return. Christ is coming for his bride, the church; his return is imminent; and Christians are to be ready at all times for his glorious appearing.

Each chapter ends with a summary of key points, along with questions for personal or group study.

What Every Christian Should Know about the Return of Jesus continues to be available in print and e-book formats at Amazon.com and other retailers. Bulk orders of the book also may be purchased directly from the MBC at deeply discounted prices.

For more information, or to place a bulk order, send an email to jcampbell@mobaptist.org.

To learn more about the MBC’s High Street Press, visit highstreet.press.