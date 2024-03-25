Following the instructions

“Lather, rinse, repeat.” If we actually follow the shampoo instructions to the letter, won’t we end up in a shower time-loop of some sort? Forever and ever pruny?

I looked up some of the other more “out there” directions and found a can of spray paint with the warning label, “Do not spray in your face.” Well, well. Just when I thought I’d found a new makeup regimen. I found the perfect blow dryer instructions too. “Do not use while sleeping.” Um. Who’s doing that? Who? Also how?

Granted, blow dryers are hard. You might not believe me, but there was a blowtorch (blowtorch) out there that said, “not used for drying hair.” Said it right there. Right on the label.

Haircare must involve some big thinking all the way around. In addition to the hairdryer, there’s actually a hair dye on a store shelf that cautions: “do not use as ice cream topping.” I thought that warning went well with the toaster instructions, “do not use underwater.” Man. Just when I was about to enjoy some delicious bath-toast. With a hair color sundae for dessert.

After studying some of the weird warning labels, I have to tell you, I was worried. Because we’re not going to make it as a society, are we.

Never mind all those directions. I think I’ll concentrate on following Jesus, going in the direction He sends me.

In Matthew 4 we read about Jesus calling the first disciples to follow Him. “While walking by the Sea of Galilee, he saw two brothers, Simon (who is called Peter) and Andrew his brother, casting a new into the sea, for they were fishermen. And he said to them, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Immediately they left their nets and followed him. And going on from there he saw two other brothers, James the son of Zebedee and John his brother, in the boat with Zebedee their father, mending their nets, and he called them. Immediately they left the boat and their father and followed him,” (Matthew 4:18-25, ESV).

Simple directions? Not really. To follow these instructions they had to first let go of what they held on to for security. They had to let go of most everything they knew. Even people they loved. Yet each of the four “immediately” left nets, boat, father—way of life—and followed.

It’s still His instruction to us today. Leave the things that used to bring you security. Leave the shiny distractions that once completely held your fancy. Leave the things you used to devote your time and energy and heart to. And follow.

Following Jesus in the complete abandon He calls us to means entering a surrender-loop for the rest of our lives. Love, follow, repeat.

Following Him. Lather or no lather, there’s no safer way to live. Really live. Even if you never obey the other labels. Though I have to tell you, I hate to imagine anybody failing to follow the directions on the mattress that read “do not attempt to swallow.”