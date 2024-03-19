Springfield’s Macedonia Baptist experiences revival

SPRINGFIELD – Established 138 years ago in a one-room schoolhouse, Macedonia Baptist Church served Springfield as a beacon of hope for many generations. But the church had fallen on hard times and entered a season of stagnation and growth over the last 20 years.

Despite facing challenges and difficulties over the years, the church’s commitment to spreading the gospel remained. In the last 3 years, however, the church has experienced a remarkable revival, as they have grown by more than 30 percent per year in attendance and are witnessing a surge in salvation decisions, baptisms, and new discipleship groups.

Lead Pastor Craig Liscom attributes this resurgence to the church’s renewed focus on the mission of Jesus. “Our heart is to make the gospel our top priority, to teach the Word unapologetically, and to focus on relational disciple making. We believe this is the direction from Jesus for His church, and our job is to obey Him and trust Him for the results.”

In February 2024, the church celebrated an extraordinary event called “Ignite Springfield,” a four day series of evangelistic meetings led by evangelist Ronnie Hill. During the week 17 individuals made salvation decisions, and 27 were baptized. These numbers not only reflect a spiritual awakening within the congregation but also signify the impact Macedonia Baptist Church is having on the lives of those in the Springfield community.

The journey to revival wasn’t an easy one for Macedonia. In the 1980’s and 90s, the church stood as one of the strongest in the region with more than 1,000 in both resident members and people enrolled in Sunday school. However, like many churches, Macedonia faced hardships and challenges leading to a prolonged season of stagnant growth and decline over the next 25 years.

The turning point came in 2021 as the church emerged from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday attendance for worship had dwindled to 100, but in this season the people of Macedonia Baptist Church committed themselves to a vision to make and mature disciples of Jesus.

They initiated a process of “Revisioning,” gathering for prayer and scriptural exploration to rediscover God’s purpose for Macedonia in the present generation.

As a result, the church formulated a five-year strategic plan, outlining specific steps to move forward united and with a clear direction. Some of these strategic initiatives included renovating the kids’ ministry space and the sanctuary, as well as enhancing their discipleship systems.

Pastor Liscom acknowledges the congregations role in the church’s revival, saying, “We are grateful for the people (at our church) and their heart to do whatever it takes to see people find and follow Jesus. The road isn’t easy. It has required people to be uncomfortable, sacrifice some things they liked, and endure change. But it makes it all worthwhile to see God at work. To see people at the altar, kids’ classes full, and people excited to invite their friends and neighbors along for the journey. This revival is not just about our church; it’s about the transformative power of Jesus impacting lives.”

Liscom hopes the church’s journey serves is an inspiring testament to the resilience and enduring mission of MBC churches. As they continue to grow and make an impact, the church continues to stand as a beacon of hope for a new generation, demonstrating that, with dedication to the gospel, revival is not only possible but thriving in Missouri.