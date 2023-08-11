New life, five stars, highly recommended

Always read the reviews. Unless you really want that thing.

Do you ever find that special treasure online—the one you’ve been searching for so much longer than you want to admit? And you know, you know, you should read the customer reviews. But you’re also afraid those reviews will mess it all up for you. They’ll destroy your purchase joy. Do not give me bad news here, other consumers.

Don’t we have to consider the possibility bad reviews could be coming from people who are just plain cranky? Maybe from somebody who’s having a bad day? Or that one gal who feels a need to complain about the packaging?

I don’t care about the packaging, ya’ll.

It’s probably not the best way to handle these situations, I know, but my tendency is to skim through and read only the positive reviews. “These seem to be wonderfully reasonable, savvy consumers,” I say to myself of those happy reviewers. Then and only then do I give a half-glance to a not-so-positive review and tell myself, “He obviously didn’t read the directions.” Or, “She was clearly way too concerned about the packaging.”

I will also confess to skipping every customer comment that’s all caps. Hypocritically, that’s way too much drama for me. Same thing with a string of exclamation points. Rein that business in. Don’t even get me started on angry-face emojis. I’m also constantly confused by the reviews that say something like, “This amazing product changed my life! … Three stars.”

Three out of five? Really? That’s all a changed life is worth?

There’s better news. The glorious opposite of consumer bad news is the Creator’s good news. Good news of the highest order and the most ultimate forever goodness. It’s not new news. But it’s the best news. Because our lives can honestly and truly change, from the heart out. This life change is worth everything.

Infinite stars. Eternally recommend. The love of God changes all. The love of God changes me.

Solomon gave us an early review in Proverbs 10. “The reward of the righteous is life; the wages of the wicked is punishment” (vs. 16 CSB). He expanded on it through the chapter. “The fear of the Lord prolongs life, but the years of the wicked are cut short. The hope of the righteous is joy, but the expectation of the wicked will perish” (vv. 27-28 CSB).

A life without a restored relationship with our God? Punishment, a life cut short, perishing. (No stars. Do not recommend.) But there is no greater reward, life, hope, than living in the fullness and joy of that relationship, restored through Jesus.

The familiar passage is worthy of ever-repeating: “For God loved the word in this way. He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him” (John 3:16-17 CSB).

I’ll never get tired of thinking about, talking about, reading about, singing about—giving the highest reviews to—the Jesus who miraculously and gloriously saves. It’s a joy wrapped in grace. Perfectly packaged. So hey, I guess sometimes I do care about the packaging.