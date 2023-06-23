Former Missouri DOM arrested on sex crime charges

COLFAX, La. (BP) – Daryl Stagg, 60, a Southern Baptist associational mission strategist (AMS) serving dozens of churches in north central Louisiana, is jailed on 12 counts of felony sex crimes, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office reported.

Stagg previously served as a Director of Missions at the Harmony Baptist Association in Sedalia, Mo., from 2012-2018, according to his LinkedIn profile and Missouri Baptist Convention records.

Stagg is charged with three counts each of first-degree rape, oral sexual battery, aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles. He was arrested June 8 and was being held in the Grant Parish Detention Center in Colfax on $500,000 bond, the sheriff’s office reported.

Stagg, a 60-year-old resident of Pollock, has served since 2018 as AMS for the Big Creek Baptist Association in Dry Prong and the CenLa Association in Alexandria. The alleged crimes involve young children, KALB-TV reported.

The Louisiana Baptist Convention told local media it had no knowledge of such allegations against Stagg before his arrest.

“We learned Thursday morning (June 8) of the allegations made against Daryl Stagg, associational mission strategist for the Big Creek and CenLA Associations,” KALB-TV quoted the LBC. “The Louisiana Baptist Convention nor its Executive Board have any knowledge of the particular facts of these allegations and is not involved in the incidents alleged.

“Therefore, we have no comment on this matter as it is being investigated by the appropriate persons and agencies involved. However, more importantly, our prayers are with all those involved for an appropriate and healing resolution to this matter. Daryl Stagg is not an employee of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, nor does the Convention provide oversight or supervision of him.”

The Big Creek association lists 31 member churches and ministries on the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Church Profile, with the CenLa Association reporting 61 churches and ministries.

Law enforcement officials from Grant, Rapides and Union parishes will participate in a press conference June 12 to discuss the investigation of the alleged crimes. Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain is concerned there may be other survivors of sex crimes Stagg allegedly committed, KALB-TV reported.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation, and they can be reached at 318-627-3261.