Barber, Stone to be SBC presidential nominees at annual meeting, June 13-14

Bart Barber to be renominated as convention president

NEW ORLEANS (BP) – Pastor Steven James of Lake Charles, La., announced, Feb. 13, his intent to re-nominate Texas pastor Bart Barber for SBC president at the 2023 SBC Annual Meeting in New Orleans this June. Barber was elected to the position for the first time at last summer’s gathering in Anaheim.

James and Barber know one another well due to their time together on the board of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“During our time together, I watched first-hand his genuine understanding of his role in that capacity,” James said in an email to Baptist Press. “I found him to be biblical in his approach to the responsibilities that were assigned to him, prayerful in the matters that were presented to him and forthright with the subjects that concerned him.”

Referring to Barber’s multiple media interviews including the one with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, James said Barber “has been true statesman in his evaluation of the condition of our Convention. When asked some very pointed questions He never compromised the Word of God or downplayed the problems that are confronting us as a Convention or a nation. At the same time, he expressed a very positive outlook about the future of the SBC.

“Having listened to Bart preach I know that he is conservative in his beliefs. Coupled with that he is consistent in his walk with the Lord. In addition to everything else over the past year, he has diligently and devotedly served us well as our president.”

In addition to chairing the Committee on Resolutions at the 2022 annual meeting, Barber served on the committee in 2021, preached at the SBC Pastors’ Conference in 2017, served as first vice president of the SBC from 2013-2014, served on the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention executive board from 2008-2014 (including serving as chairman and vice chairman), served as a trustee for Southwestern from 2009-2019 and served on the SBC Committee on Committees in 2008. He also previously taught as an adjunct professor at SWBTS from 2006-2009.

According to Annual Church Profile information, First Baptist Farmersville reported 14 baptisms in 2022 and averaged 320 in weekly worship. The church collected $1,014,990 total undesignated receipts, with $108,276 (10.67 percent) given through the Cooperative Program. The church also gave $64,713 to the 2022 Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and a total of $191,952 to Great Commission causes.

Barber is a graduate of Baylor University and has both an M.Div. and Ph.D. from Southwestern. He and his wife, Tracy, have two teenage children.

If elected, Barber would be ineligible to hold the office again from 2024-25 due to term limits outlined in Article V.2 of the SBC Constitution.

Mike Stone to be nominated as SBC president

NEW ORLEANS (BP) – Mike Stone, pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, Ga., announced in a video, April 26, that he has “prayerfully agreed to accept a nomination for the presidency of the SBC.”

In the video released by Alabama pastor Mac Brunson over Twitter, Stone pointed to two issues in the SBC he will address more in the coming weeks: sexual abuse and evangelism.

“In this critical hour, we need leaders who will guide us to care well for victims while at the same time embracing scriptural principles of due process in the handling and publishing of accusations [of sexual abuse],” he said.

In the video, Stone alluded to the fact that an investigation completed by Guidepost Solutions into the SBC Executive Committee’s handling of sexual abuse and resulting litigation caused SBC EC auditors to deem the EC to be on an “unsustainable financial trajectory.” Stone added: “[P]eople are infinitely more valuable than financial resources, but we can address this issue wisely in a way that doesn’t lead us to financial ruin.”

Stone also said Southern Baptist leaders should “honor biblical ecclesiology” and when outside help is necessary to address sexual abuse, they should “only use those [organizations] driven by fact and informed by the truth.”

In Guidepost’s May 2022 report following its yearlong investigation, Stone was accused by former Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission President Russell Moore of having “stonewalled” attempts at reform regarding sexual abuse.

Moore’s criticism of Stone was also part of a letter leaked just prior to the 2021 SBC Annual Meeting. Stone, who also ran for SBC president in 2021, called Moore’s allegations “ungodly” and “slanderous.” Stone filed suit against Moore in October of 2021, saying Moore’s actions were an attempt to “discredit his campaign for the presidency of the SBC.” He withdrew the suit two months later.

In the April 26 video, Stone went on to add that the issues of addressing sexual abuse and evangelism “are not in conflict with one another. We can deal rightly with the abuse issue while staying on mission for Christ.”

Unity in the SBC can be found in a common passion for evangelism, he said. As such his second focus as president would be a nationwide evangelism emphasis called Crossover America.

According to Annual Church Profile information, Emmanuel Baptist Church reported 24 baptisms in 2022, averaged 975 in weekly worship and collected $2,433,397 in total undesignated receipts.

Baptist Press confirmed with David Melber, chief financial officer of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, that Emmanuel did not give through the Cooperative Program in 2022 but did give $36,000 directly to the International Mission Board.