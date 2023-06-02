Missouri WMU holds missionary family retreat

ROCKY MOUNT (WMU) – After three long years of pandemic concerns, Missouri WMU (MWMU) was finally able to host the Missionary Family Retreat at Cross Pointe Camp and Retreat Center here, April 24-25.

The theme of the retreat was “Hope in Christ,” based on Romans 12:12: “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”

Participants included 23 retired missionaries; prospective missionaries Dustin and Cherith Winslow; Sharon Pumpelly, who represented the International Mission Board; and MWMU President Jan Turner, from Nixa. Sharon Paris of New Bloomfield, Vonda Hunt of West Plains and Melody Hannah of Eldon also attended and provided assistance during the retreat.

The retired missionaries represented a total of 335 years of service in missions. Mitch and Sandi Bryant and Michael and Maryetta Dennis served as missionaries with the North American Mission Board as well as the Missouri Baptist Convention. Bill and Carol Bowers, Wes and Betty Brizendine, Dennis and Janet Brotherton, Jackie Bursmeyer, Ed Farris, Teresa Flora, David and Janene Ford, David and Martha Miller, Ron and Dee Rearick, Carl and Martha Rees, Jim Reppeto and Beverly Richardson served on international fields, including Asia, Europe, Africa, Central America, South America and Oceania.