Legislative recap: Gambling bill fails, Bible bill and SAFE Act succeeds

The legislative session is over for this year. Our Missouri Legislature, is restricted by our state constitution to adjourn on May 30th of each year. However, the constitution also says that any bills not passed by “6pm on the first Friday after the second Monday in May are tabled.” Of course, being tabled means those bills die since the session adjourns on the 30th and there is no other opportunity to vote on bills. So, for all intents and purposes, the session has ended for this year.

In the slightly more than four months our legislature was in session, there was a lot of talk, a lot of paper run through the printers, a lot of toner used….but what was the end result? During the session there were 3020 bills introduced in the House, along with 66 continuing resolutions. In the Senate, there were 723 bills filed, along with 47 joint resolutions. Many of these pieces of legislation were never seriously considered, in fact, in the house, less than 1500 of the 3020 even made it to the first reading.

It must be noted that every bill filed by every legislator was important to them. But not every bill is important to the people of Missouri as a whole. It is, therefore, incumbent upon our elected officials to act in a manner that is best for all Missourians, not just a few, and certainly not for their own interests. Of course, there is often disagreement as to what is good for all versus what is an important issue personally.

Missouri Baptists have clearly spoken about the issues that are important to us as well. One of those issues is gambling. This year there were seven bills between the House and Senate that would have expanded gambling in our state. And none of them passed! Most didn’t even make it to the floor in their respective chambers. In spite of the money and influence of the gambling interests, the prayers and efforts of God’s people have stalled the onslaught of this evil for at least another year.

Missouri Baptists have also been clear about our support of the biblical teachings on sex and gender. Despite great opposition, both chambers of the legislature passed bills that protect girls and women’s sports (SB39) and also protect all children from the exploitation and mutilation of gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers, and hormone treatments. Gov. Mike Parson has already indicated his intent to sign these bills into law.

Two other bills that were passed by both chambers and are likely to be signed by the Governor pertain to one’s license being suspended for failure to pay child support, and allowing the Bible to be taught in public schools as long as it is done as an elective and in a non-sectarian way.

There were other bills Missouri Baptists would like to have seen passed, but weren’t. We must continue to speak clearly through resolutions and other means, about what is important to us.