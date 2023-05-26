Long-time pastor, associational staff member honored at Gasconade Valley Baptist Association meeting

BELLE – The theme this year for the Gasconade Valley Baptist Association (GVBA) mid-year meeting on April 16 was “Being Together Matters.” The GVBA made effective use of this time together by including break-out sessions and teaching time.

In addition to this time of learning, the GVBA recognized two faithful servants, Alma Moman, member of Faith Baptist Church in Belle, who served as GVBA treasurer for 36 years as well as David Krueger who served as pastor of First Baptist in Linn for 35 years. Dr. John Yeats, Executive Director, Missouri Baptist Convention made this special presentation.

“Folks in our association love and appreciate both of them,” Trent Young, Director of Missions (DOM) of the GVBA, said. “Alma has always been a stalwart that we could count on for a long time.”

Young gives Moman accolades for “keeping things going.” “She is a volunteer, and she was responsible for receiving donations, paying the bills and sometimes making tough decisions if there was not enough money.”

Phillip Rector, former DOM, worked with Mamo for 21 years. “Prior to serving as the DOM, I was the pastor of FBC Belle,” Rector said. “Alma was a member of Faith and the treasurer of the GVBA. She started doing my personal taxes because she knew all the important tax laws for churches and pastors.”

“When I worked with her at the Association,” Rector continued, “that trust, and communication continued. Of all the individuals in churches and associations, Alma stands tall as the best equipped in church and ministry taxes. She was always willing to work with pastors and churches with any questions they might have. She was also instrumental in planning a tax conference each year. She spent countless hours on the phone with others sharing information.”

According to Young, the recognition for Krueger was for his 35 years as pastor of FBC Linn and all his contributions to the Association.

“David is retiring in August, but he still plans on staying involved with our association,” he said. “He is a minister to ministers. He leads a pastor roundtable and shares a wealth of knowledge from his studies.”

“I do enjoy leading the roundtable,” Krueger said. “We gather for a fellowship meal and discuss a doctrinal issue. It is iron sharpens iron.”

Krueger has seen changes in the church. “Fewer of the members who were at the church when I first came are there,” he said. “I’m pleased we started a college ministry at the State Technical College of Missouri last year. During the semesters, we have an influx of about two thousand young adults.”

Krueger also has a word for pastors. “I would encourage every pastor to serve a long time in their church,” he said. “It has been a blessing to baptize a child when I’ve baptized their parents earlier. I’m grateful to be a part of a long ministry.”

Krueger has been active in MBC life while pastoring his church, serving on the Board of Trustees for Hannibal LaGrange Baptist University. He served on the Committee for Continuing Review for three years; he served on the MBC Christian Life Commission for two terms. He was the initial webmaster for The Pathway for two years. In 2014, he concluded a two-year term as Recording Secretary for the Missouri Baptist Convention.