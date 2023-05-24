‘Encountering Christ’: New High Street Press book by Springfield pastor puts spotlight on Jesus’s seven ‘I Am’ statements

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention, through its High Street Press imprint, has released a new resource for personal or group study titled Encountering Christ: Meeting Jesus in His Seven I AM Statements.

Written by Pastor Eddie Bumpers of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo., the 90-page softcover book seeks to answer the question Jesus asks his disciples in Matthew 16:15, “Who do you say that I am?” The true answer comes, not from opinions that emerged over the centuries or dot the cultural landscape today, but from the lips of Jesus himself.

Through seven distinct “I am” statements captured in the Gospel of John, Jesus of Nazareth leaves no doubt as to his true identity. From “I am the bread of life” to “I am the true vine,” Jesus reveals himself as the eternal Son of God, who added sinless humanity to his deity via the miracle of the virgin birth and then voluntarily laid down that life on the cross for our sins. As “the way, the truth, and the life,” Jesus is our one sure hope of salvation.

Encountering Christ offers in-depth, readable surveys of Jesus’ seven “I am” statements. Drawn from a sermon series preached in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study helps readers understand who Jesus really is – and better yet, how to know him personally.

Each chapter of Encountering Christ delves into one of Jesus’ “I am” statements, exploring the historical context and relevance to our lives today. Through biblical analysis and heartfelt storytelling, Bumpers takes readers on a journey to understand the historical Jesus and how his teachings transform lives.

Each chapter invites readers to examine Jesus in light of his “I am” statements in the Gospel of John:

• “I am the bread of life” (John 6:35).

• “I am the light of the world” (John 8:12).

• “I am the door” (John 10:7).

• “I am the good shepherd” (John 10:11).

• “I am the resurrection and the life” (John 11:25).

• “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6).

• And “I am the true vine” (John 15:1).

Each metaphor depicts a unique attribute of Jesus. For example, in Chapter 1, Jesus uses bread to show that he is the giver of life, with a particular emphasis on spiritual life that is supernatural, satisfying, and sustaining.

And in Chapter 4, Jesus likens himself to a first-century Middle Eastern shepherd, who loves, knows, protects, and guides his sheep – even sacrificing himself for the good of the flock. Indeed, the good shepherd also is the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world (John 1:29).

Each chapter ends with a list of questions for personal or group study.

Encountering Christ is available in print and e-book editions from retailers like Amazon.

Bumpers has served as senior pastor of Crossway Baptist Church since 2000. Previously, he led congregations in Mississippi and North Carolina. He’s a native of Alabama and a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary. He and his wife, Tess, have three married children: sons Jared and Jordan, and daughter Bethany.

High Street Press is the publishing imprint of the Missouri Baptist Convention. To learn more about High Street Press, go online to highstreet.press.