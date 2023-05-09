‘Our job isn’t finished,’ Missouri Baptists tell Midwest March for Life participants

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptists – including three keynote speakers – joined a crowd of some 700 pro-life advocates during the Midwest March for Life, April 26, on the lawn of the State Capitol here.

Brandy Meeks, president of the Vitae Foundation and member of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission (CLC), put a spotlight on the abortion industry’s efforts to convince young people to support abortion.

“Friends, parents, grandparents that are out there, you know that the abortion industry is actively grooming our children,” she said. “And, young people, I’m so thankful that you’re here today, but I need you to know that the abortion industry is actively, desperately pursuing you.”

Especially since abortion was banned in Missouri last year, the pro-abortion industry has been pushing abortion pills on young people.

“Our job isn’t finished. We’re not done yet,” she said, urging pro-lifers to live by the words of 1 Corinthians 16:13: “‘Be alert, stand firm in the faith, be brave, be strong.’ With that, we can build a culture of life to truly make abortion unthinkable.”

Jon Nelson, pastor of Soma Community Church here and past MBC president, then encouraged pro-life advocates to gird themselves with God’s truth, the biblical Word of truth, as they fight for life.

“We have the truth,” Nelson said. “When we talk this, when we talk about abortion, when we talk about the right to life, we have truth. The reason we win this argument is because we have truth. … When it comes to this battle, you must stand on truth.”

Missouri Right to Life executive director Susan Klein, whose husband is pastor at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Holts Summit, urged pro-life advocates to keep fighting for the unborn – especially since abortion advocates now want to legalize abortion in Missouri. In fact, she said, pro-abortion advocates have already filed 11 separate initiative petitions to protect abortion in the state’s Constitution.

“As of last year, we are a pro-life state – the first state in the United States to ban abortion,” Klein said, but the fight for life is not over.

“The fight is in Missouri,” she said. “In the last election cycle in November of 2022, we saw several states lose their rights, and abortion went into their Constitution. That is something that we do not want to happen in the state of Missouri. …

“If anybody or any state in the United States can defeat these (pro-abortion) initiative petitions, it is Missouri,” she added. “We will stand up, and we will protect our Missouri Constitution from outside moneys coming in here to try to buy our Constitution, to kill babies and to deceive women.”

To learn more about the annual Midwest March for Life, visit https://midwestmarchforlife.com.