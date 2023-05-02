National Day of Prayer rally at Missouri Capitol to feature Bill Federer

JEFFERSON CITY – Missourians will gather this Thursday (May 4) at Noon in the state Capitol for the annual National Day of Prayer rally.

The keynote speaker at this year’s prayer event is William J. “Bill” Federer.

Federer is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America’s noble heritage. His American Minute radio feature is broadcast daily across America and by the Internet, but on this Thursday, May 4, he will be live and in person at Noon in the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda (201 W. Capitol Ave, Jefferson City, Mo.) to help celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

Other guests at the prayer event include:

State Coordinators for the National Day of Prayer Task Force: Keith and Denise Belton

Local Missouri National Day of Prayer Committee Hosts: Rev. Jerry and Kate Angelo with Vanguard Marriage and Family Advocates

Local Missouri National Day of Prayer Committee Team: Jerry and Kate Angelo, Bev Ehlen, and Bob Vandenbosch

Prayer Leaders: Jerry and Kate Angelo, Keith and Denise Belton, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) legislative liaison Timothy Faber, Pastor Matt Goodsell and MBC staff missionary Omar Segovia

Special Musical Artist: Camille Harris

To learn more about the National Day of Prayer, visit https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/.