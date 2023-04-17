‘I feel like we experienced revival’: FBC Steele praises God for post-pandemic growth, baptisms

STEELE – Pastor Ryan West joined First Baptist Church as senior pastor in June 2020, during a difficult season for churches across the nation. COVID-19 restrictions affected most churches.

Three years later, many churches still face the challenge of recovering pre-COVID church engagement. However, consequences of the virus entered as a double-edged sword. The same virus that bred separation also bred a noticeable longing for community.

“People weren’t afraid of being apart. They just desired to be together,” West recalled.

As the residents of Steele warmed to the idea of leaving their homes again, First Baptist experienced a boost in attendance. The church nearly doubled its pre-COVID numbers by August 2020. The Lord not only moved beyond drawing people to Sunday services, but He also moved in their hearts.

“Our weekly average attendance was probably close to 170,” West said. “In that year [2021], I baptized 58 people. I have no words. I really feel like we experienced revival. The Lord put the paddles on this church and just pressed the button on the defibrillator and said, ‘Hey, it’s time to come back to life.’ It’s been nothing but that since. There’s nothing flashy about us. This has just been the Lord. It’s 100 percent Jesus.”

Sharing testimonies is a tradition during baptism at FBC Steele. Individuals who profess their faith share their personal testimony from the baptistry. Walls crumble down as these new believers acknowledge their sinful nature and describe their transformation.

“When people hear the stories of people, they know there’s just a tug on their heart,” West said. “I think the Lord is speaking to people saying, ‘Hey, you’re up next.’ That has been a huge thing in how we’ve seen God change people’s lives. They’ve realized, ‘I’m a lot like that person who just got baptized.’ It gives them the courage to take that obedience step.”

West emphasized his hope for members of First Baptist Church to have a genuine walk of faith, a walk bearing fruit for the kingdom of God. In a world full of distractions both external and internal, returning to the core essence of Christianity can make all the difference.

“I want people to hear about Jesus. I want people to know Jesus. I don’t want them to be surface-level church-goers,” he said. “I want people to know a true personal relationship with Him and just let Him rule and reign in their life. That’s my desire. If there’s anything else in the way of that, my hope is that it gets eliminated so they can be used for His glory.”

Part of sharing the gospel means inviting unsaved individuals to church. If guests enter through church doors, the opportunity to reach them heightens.

“Even if you’re not comfortable with sharing the gospel,” West said, “do everything that you can to get somebody to church. Because I promise you, they’re going to hear the gospel. That’s what I would tell pastors. If you’re not landing on the gospel every single week, every single time you get an opportunity to, then I would ask, ‘What are you doing?’”

First Baptist Church also seeks to nourish mature believers and help them grow in understanding of their faith. The church still uses the traditional Sunday school method for small groups. Iron sharpens iron as members of all ages and backgrounds learn together.

“We haven’t tried to shake the Sunday school system up any,” he said. “We’re just doing what works best here in this small town. We’ve been able to connect people with the community.”

Church community and evangelism do not succeed on believers’ own power. Success hinges on God’s influence. West shared a few final words of encouragement for the direction of the church body.

“Set your sails up and let the wind move you and let the spirit of the Lord just move however He sees fit,” he said. “Just be willing to hold on, because it’s an absolute blast of a ride. I’m confident that there are still things in store for us, and I don’t want to miss it.”