‘Incredible destruction’: Disaster Relief responds after deadly tornado hits southeast Missouri

GLENALLEN, Mo. – Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) has already deployed in response to a deadly tornado that hit the southeast Missouri town of Glenallen in the early morning hours of April 5.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E confirmed at least five deaths in Glenallen, FOX News reported on April 6.

According to the 2020 census, Glenallen has a population of 57 people.

MODR’s assessment team was on the ground in Bollinger County yesterday, April 5, to determine needs in the area. Feeding and chaplaincy teams also partnered with nearby First Baptist Church, Marble Hill, which had already started ministering to people in the area.

MODR volunteers set up their response site at FBC Marble Hill.

Throughout the day on April 5, Glenallen was on lockdown as first responders cleared hazards from the area and searched for survivors. As such, relief volunteers worked outside of town, but MODR Director Gaylon Moss hopes they’ll soon be able to minister to the needs of people in the town itself.

The tornado left “incredible destruction” in its wake, Moss told The Pathway. “Pray for the people. … It’s devastating not just physically, but also spiritually and emotionally.”

Today, according to an email update sent last night, MODR volunteers will continue to provide meals and partner with FBC Marble Hill in ministry.

“Assessors and a few local chainsaw teams plan to start tomorrow (Thursday, April 6),” the email said. “We also have mobilized chaplains to assist survivors with spiritual and emotional care. We plan to give out boxes to those who need to collect their personal effects, provide and/or install tarps, and provide a phone charging station.

“We will recruit volunteers on an as needed basis until we can get a better handle on the situation.

“Please continue to pray for the survivors and the volunteers who serve them,” the email added.

To support MODR relief efforts in Glenallen, visit www.modr.org/give and select “Midwest Tornados” from the drop down menu.