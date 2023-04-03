HLGU trustees freeze tuition for 2024-25 academic year

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) trustees, during their March 10 meeting here, voted to freeze tuition for the 2024-25 school year.

The tuition freeze impacts both current and incoming students. Trustees said the decision arose from a desire to continue attracting new students, while also offering an education that is cost-effective.

“At Hannibal-LaGrange, we are committed to making higher education affordable,” HLGU President Robert J. Matz said. “Therefore, we have committed ourselves to not raising tuition and fees for the 2024-25 academic year so that we can make it more affordable for our students. This is a great place to come and study.”

Other business

In other business, trustees:

• approved a year-long campaign to continue raising money to support the university. The campaign runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

“The Lord has shown Himself so faithful to HLGU,” Matz said. “We are excited to move from a season of funding for immediate need to move into a season of funding for what God is getting ready to do at HLGU, be that in supporting scholarships, capital improvements, and the ongoing work of our professors. There are so many opportunities through this annual fund campaign for those who love Hannibal-LaGrange University to make an eternal difference and an eternal impact for Christ through the work of HLGU.”

• named Julie Albee as vice president of academic administration, removing the interim title she previously held;

• and approved a new vision statement proposed by the Strategic Planning Committee. It states, “The vision of Hannibal-LaGrange University is to impact eternity for Christ through higher education.”