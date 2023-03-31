Sports betting not the only legislative effort to expand gambling in Missouri

Six-out-of-seven pro-gambling bills filed by Missouri Republicans, contrary to party platform

JEFFERSON CITY – An attempt to legalize sports betting isn’t the only legislative effort to expand the gambling industry in Missouri.

The Republican-led Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill legalizing sports gambling in a 118-35 vote, March 21. The bill, which combines House bills 556 and 581, is now heading to the Missouri Senate for final approval.

But a spate of other efforts to swell the state’s gambling industry are also making their way through both the Missouri House and Senate.

“There were seven bills dealing with gambling this session, three in the House and four in the Senate,” Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) legislative liaison Timothy Faber told The Pathway. “Of those, six were filed by Republicans, even though the Missouri Republican party platform states that the party opposes the expansion of gambling beyond what is already allowed in Missouri.”

Alongside the legalization of sports gambling, Missouri law makers have proposed the establishment of a Casino at Lake of the Ozarks, as well as the installation of “Video Lottery Terminals,” also known as slot machines, in gas stations, convenience stores and other locations.

Writing for the Missouri Times earlier this month, Faber opposed such legislative proposals as contrary to both conservative values and to the values of voters in Missouri’s faith community.

“When I was young, Conservatives fought to prevent the establishment of a state lottery in Missouri,” Faber wrote. “Conservatives also fought against the establishment of casinos in our state.

“This opposition to gambling was based on a conservative work ethic that valued reliance upon self-determination rather than chance. Additionally, the exploitation of others for personal gain was seen as unethical and immoral. Caring for one’s fellow citizens meant desiring their well-being, and with gambling, the odds just wouldn’t be in their favor.

“But strangely, over the past few decades, conservatives have forsaken their aversion to gambling, and in this legislative session have offered numerous bills to expand ‘gaming’ on several fronts.”

Faber also argued that, according to a “recent poll of Republican primary voters,” the majority (58%) would likely oppose “slot machines in gas stations, convenience stores, bars and taverns.”

“Furthermore,” he added, “69% of ‘very conservative’ voters, key to winning GOP primaries, are opposed.

“For those of us in the faith community, 76% of voters that attend church on a weekly basis, oppose slot machines inside of these establishments. I think so-called conservative politicians should take these polling results as a harbinger of what’s to come for those seeking statewide office that support these bad policies.

“While some may dismiss the views of people of faith,” Faber added, “it should be noted that the Missouri Baptist Convention, along with other faith groups that oppose gambling, such as the Assemblies of God, Methodists, and others, make up a sizeable contingent of voters and a vital part of the fabric of Missouri.”

Faber encourages Missouri Baptists and other people of faith to contact their Missouri Senators and Representatives to express their views on the expansion of gambling in the state.

Missouri Baptist resolutions oppose ‘gambling in every form’

Faber told The Pathway that the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC), in fact, has passed resolutions opposing gambling four times in the past two decades – in 2004, 2007, 2018 and 2022.

In 2018, MBC messengers specifically opposed the legalization of sports gambling, but their criticism of gambling reached far beyond their concern with sports betting.

“The Missouri Baptist Convention stands against gambling in every form,” the resolution reads, listing several vices associated with gambling.

According to the resolution, gambling:

“appeals to greed and the desire for more and distracts from contentment (Luke 12:15; 1 Tim. 6:6)”;

“is based on a principle of getting something for nothing, while God’s Word values work (Ps. 128:2; Eccl. 2:24)”;

and “by its nature is addictive, often leading to unwise decisions and dangerous behaviors.”

In their resolution, MBC messengers added that “state-sponsored gambling is a violation of the mandate given to government to seek the good of its citizens (Rom. 13:4) as gambling preys on those most in need.”

“We stand against sports gambling in any form and appeal to leaders in all levels of government to keep sports gambling out of Missouri,” MBC messengers declared in their resolution.

Once again in 2022, Missouri Baptist messengers opposed the spread of legalized gambling. On the grounds of greed, the disproportionate effect gambling has on poor families, and “acquiring material gain by chance and at our neighbor’s expense,” messengers resolved to “oppose the growing legalization and promotion of gambling of all kinds, at all times, and in all places.”

The 2022 resolution also encouraged Missouri Baptist churches to teach their members about the dangers of gambling and to help those addicted to gambling. Additionally, the resolution challenged churches “to abstain from the use of raffles, lotteries, bingo, and all other games of chance for the purpose of gambling or fund-raising.”

Messengers to the 2017 national meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) approved a resolution that described gambling as a sin and called for Southern Baptists and other Christians not to participate in it.

The 2017 SBC resolution urged government at all levels to halt state-sponsored gambling and encouraged pastors and convention leaders to continue to teach Southern Baptists about the deceptiveness of gambling.