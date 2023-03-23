Together for the Nations: IMB tailors event for missions leaders

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – Whether you are a looking for your church’s first international missions partnership or wanting to grow your church’s work to a new region of the globe, Together for the Nations is an event tailored just for you. These one-day explorations into international missions allow churches and individuals to spend time with International Mission Board missionaries and other church leaders who address the world’s greatest problem of spiritual lostness with the only solution — the gospel.

Four locations will host these events throughout the year with 10 more being planned in 2024 and 2025:

Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia on March 25 (registration is open)

South Reno Baptist Church in Reno, Nevada on Aug. 26

Immanual Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky on Sept. 16

First Baptist Chandler in Phoenix, Arizona on Nov. 2

Chris Derry, IMB’s director of church and campus engagement, encourages more than just missions pastors to attend.

“This is for missions influencers, enthusiasts, and advocates. You know, the people who missions is their thing,” Derry explains. “There are many across Baptist life, but especially in a church setting who have a voice in strategy and mobilization. This is a chance to get all your leaders sitting around a table, talking about what to do next.”

The event provides a casual and personal gathering with other leaders to discuss strategy to take the gospel to the nations. Attendees will have a chance to see where and how God is working through IMB teams and explore tangible ways to get involved. At the first Together for the Nations last year, those attending the event said breakout sessions with the missionaries were a favorite time.

At upcoming events, missionary leaders from eight areas of the world will share about their work and how your church can partner with the IMB through praying, giving, going and sending. Attendees will also leave with helpful resources, contacts and next steps to further their church’s local and global strategies to see the nations reached with the gospel.

“This event is a way for churches and the IMB to dialogue and envision a way to better partner together in the work,” Derry says. “It’s only when we work together that we will reach the nations with the gospel.”

Other sessions of interest include global healthcare strategies, mobilizing the next generation of missionaries, and advocacy strategies for missions in one’s church and community. Each location will also feature a panel of local pastors and leaders whose churches are working around the world.

The entire day will address the greatest problem facing humankind — lostness. More than 59% of the world’s population has little to no access to the gospel. We believe the best way to make Jesus known among the nations is together! Will your team join us?

Register today