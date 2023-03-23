HLGU student crowned national champion at shotgun competition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) Freshman Austin Stoner gained a champion’s trophy for his division during a nationwide shooting competition here, March 13-19.

During HLGU’s spring break, Stoner and other members of the HLGU shotgun team competed in the national championship competition for The National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association (NCSSAA).

Stoner came home as Division IV national champion in trap doubles after winning a shoot-off with Adin Doll of Midland University. He also finished 6th/74 in skeet doubles and 4th/91 in skeet.

The HLGU shotgun team ranked fifth out of the 11 teams in Division IV. BreAnn Yaley finished 9th/33 in Skeet Doubles; Tyler Early finished 11th/76 in Super Sporting; and Abbey Westerfeld finished 11th/35 in Skeet.

“In addition to out-shooting six teams in their division the team also out-shot four Division I schools, two Division II schools and seven Division V schools,” according to an HLGU Trojans press release. (Read more here. All Scores can be found at the NCSSAA website.)

In addition to the three main events, the HLGU team also ranked 4th/8 in skeet doubles, 6th/8 in trap doubles, and 4th/8 in super sporting.

“We had a great week in Las Vegas at the Clark County Shooting Complex,” Coach Nathan Hammock said. “I am very proud of our team and the way they handled themselves during this competition. We had several students shoot their personal best in multiple events and across the board we shot well as a team.

“We are all so proud of Austin for bringing home the Trap Doubles Champion hardware! It’s always rewarding to watch our students encourage each other on the field and keep each other focused during an event. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to coach these athletes and I wish nothing but the best for them in their future.”