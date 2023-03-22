Unionville church initiative challenges men to press forward in faith, without retreating

UNIONVILLE – The Putnam County Middle School was the site of a “men’s initiative” held in late February. Organizer Tom Rowland said, “Men have been retreating for far too long, so we decided to call it a men’s initiative instead.”

So on a Friday night the area men and boys gathered to eat some barbecue and talk about what it means to be a godly and responsible man.

Door prizes were donated, the chief one being a .22 caliber lever action rifle from the Henry Repeating Arms Company. They also drew for a BB gun for the boys under 18 years of age. The Bullet Stop gun store in Hartford helps arrange for the firearms.

Rowland said they also provide pocket knives for the boys, and there are several donated hunting and fishing items contributed each year.

Rowland, who is the pastor of Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Green City, said he never really knows all the results that come from gathering a hundred men to learn about being a godly man.

“But I know there has been a Bible study established on Monday mornings at 6 AM at the Kinfolks Country Store in Hartford.” He said the men study the Word and try to apply what they are learning to being men of integrity.

This is the sixth year the men have gathered. There were fifty attenders the first year and last year there were 130.

Hearing a hundred male voices sing is always a treat, organizers say. Brian Perkins, of Hartford Baptist Church, Unionville, leads the men in worship, and they prepare hearts to hear the Word preached. The evangelist this year was Brandon Digilormo of Insane Ministries based in Louisiana. He spoke on the topic, “Where God Wants A Man To Be.”

Rowland said they are encouraging men to stand up to be what God expects of them.

In addition to the ministries for men, they are providing a session for ladies this year and the women will go to a classroom for a “canvas night” where they will be instructed in painting a simple picture (no experience in painting needed). That will be led by Brenda Rowland.

The event is expected to generate enthusiasm for men’s ministries and for men in northern Missouri to “stand up to be role models for young men,” Rowland said.

He added, “Men are not always leading their families or stepping up to lead in their churches.” He said God does not expect us to be “weak men who follow, but rather those who step up and lead.”

Rowland is a rancher, has a fence-building business and is a bivocational pastor. For more information on the Men’s Initiative and the work they are doing in northern Missouri, contact Rowland at trowland@nemr.net.