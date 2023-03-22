SBU introduces new Master of Education/Literacy degree

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) announces a new Master of Education/Literacy degree aimed at helping children’s academic success.

“We are excited to provide educators with the opportunity to improve their instructional literacy skills. Literacy is foundational in any student’s learning process, and this degree will provide teachers with the opportunity to grow as a professional and apply for special reading certification in the state of Missouri if they choose,” said Dr. Kevin Patterson, head of the division of education at SBU.

This new master’s degree will help teachers impact children’s lives by being informed of the best practices for teaching reading based on current research. Less than half of Missouri students are currently performing at grade level in reading. SBU is ready to help address declining reading scores and prepare teachers to influence a child’s academic success.

The Master of Science in Education/Literacy degree is designed for classroom teachers who desire to meet the literacy needs of all their students through dynamic, effective, and research-based approaches in education. Upon completion, teachers will learn best practices for teaching reading and other literacy skills to all students. They will also gain a deeper understanding of effective assessments and evaluations necessary to ascertain students’ strengths and weaknesses in literacy-related skills and concepts.

The degree will assist teachers in meeting the needs of today’s schools by preparing them to be leaders in best practices for literacy growth and development in their classrooms.

SBU is helping students take the lead in education by helping guide and offer classes for a DESE reading certification. This certificate allows teachers to go above and beyond the Masters of Science of Education in Literacy. With this certification, teachers would be qualified to become Title 1 Reading teachers, reading interventionists, literacy specialists, literacy coaches, and more. SBU graduates with a degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Education/Literacy will meet the requirements for this certificate.

For more information about the Master of Education/Literacy degree or the DESE certification at SBU, contact graduate admissions, (417) 307-0322 or GradAdmissions@SBUniv.edu.