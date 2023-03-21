Night to Shine: Kansas City churches host special needs prom

Event draws 1,000-plus guests, families

KANSAS CITY – Union Station was jammed packed, Feb. 10, and it wasn’t a Super Bowl Pre-Party. It was Night to Shine, a “prom night experience” for people with special needs founded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, and in Kansas City hosted by Summit Point Church, here, and Pastor Charles Beeghley.

Summit Point partnered with other local churches for the night of dancing, dresses and red carpet treatment. They served nearly 1,000 guests with special needs ranging from 15 years old to adults in their 60s, 800 parents and caregivers, more than 400 volunteers, and – a first for Night to Shine (as far as Beeghley knows) – two marriage proposals.

Beeghley said the event – which took place in all 50 states and in multiple countries through hundreds of partner churches – is centered on showing God’s love to people with special needs, their families, and being catalyst to change how culture embraces people with special needs. Approximately 70 percent of the guests come from group homes or through other agencies, including the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.

“It was great to see the joy on their faces,” he said.

Every guest of Night to Shine entered this free event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and “paparazzi.” Once inside, guests received the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“We have a lot of good partners who come together to help, and it’s exciting to see what God does through this,” he said. “Over the years we’ve made a lot of good connections with families, but also the same vendors, the same DJ, the same karaoke, etc.”

In the weeks leading up to the big day, Summit Point hosted several events to help distribute donated suits and weather appropriate (and modesty-appropriate) dresses to guests, fielding donations from individuals and even bridal shops.

“Our fellowship hall still has what’s left,” Beeghley said. “A couple thousand dresses and suits hanging on racks.”

Summit Point has been hosting Night to Shine events since 2016. That year, they hosted 60 guests with special needs and fielded 200 volunteers at a local community center. Not bad for a church that at the time only had 20 members. Since then, the evening has grown each year, going to Arrowhead Stadium, outgrowing that after two years, and now is pushing the limits of Union Station.

Summit Point has grown as well, but it’s still a major undertaking for a small church. They partner with other local churches, including The Gathering Church, here, to make sure the night goes off without a hitch.

Though some churches may have specific ministries for people with special needs, the majority do not. They and their families can often feel left out of gospel ministry, especially if they are not high-functioning.

“If you’re high functioning, you’re parents can easily take you to church,” he said. “If you’re not high functioning, it’s not quite as easy. There’s really not a lot of things for people with special needs to do. We heard a lot from parents and leaders of group homes who kept saying ‘Thank you.’”