MBCH President Russell Martin announces intention to retire in June 2024

MBCH board prepares transitional timeline and will soon search for successor

BRIDGETON, Mo. (MBCH) – Russell Martin has announced his intention to retire from the role of President and Treasurer of the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH), effective mid-year 2024.

Martin will provide continued leadership and support throughout a time of transition until his retirement.

Andy Helton, currently serving as Vice President, will assume the role of Executive Vice President and responsibility for day-to-day operations, effective July 1, 2023. The MBCH Board of Trustees is taking steps to begin the presidential search process.

Martin’s announcement was delivered during an all-staff video conference Monday morning.

“Upon his retirement, Russ will have completed 47 years of committed work and excellent service to the Children’s Home,” Chuck Easter, MBCH board chairman, said. “His passionate-care for the children is well known, he is loved and respected across the state and amongst his peers nationwide.” “We are blessed to have been given a longer notice which offers ample time for a smooth and efficient transition of leadership.”

About his decision to retire, Martin said, “The work is never truly done, and that makes this a bittersweet decision. On the one hand I’m excited about the prospects of retiring, on the other I am saddened. Serving at MBCH is a tremendous platform in advocating for children, youth, and families.”

Martin began his career with MBCH in 1977 as the organization’s first Business Manager. Not long after, he moved to the role of Coordinator of Business Services, then to Assistant Executive Director, Executive Vice President, and took presidential responsibilities for MBCH in 2014.

He will have served as president for 10 years upon his retirement in 2024, during which time he oversaw many significant ministry developments. Among the most notable are the growth of MBCH’s human trafficking rescue work, the addition of the LIGHT House pregnancy resource ministry in Kansas City, and the development of a new youth drop-in center (St. Louis) projected to open later this year.

Additional MBCH accomplishments, including how the organization and all its affiliates have achieved and remained debt-free, will be highlighted throughout the coming year leading up to Martin’s retirement.

Missouri Baptists are encouraged to join in prayer for Martin and MBCH leadership as they work together, seeking God, to navigate these changes.

For questions about the transition process or MBCH in general, please call 1-800-264-6224 or visit our website at MBCH.org. More information about the presidential search process is forthcoming, but resumes may be sent to resumes@mbch.org.