MBU to reduce tuition for Master of Science in Criminal Justice by 37 percent

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University will offer a significantly reduced tuition for its fully online Master of Science in Criminal Justice program beginning next fall.

The tuition rate for the program will be $455 per credit hour, which is approximately a 37% decrease from the current tuition of $718 per credit hour. The decision to reduce tuition is in response to the growing need for criminal justice professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (2022), local law enforcement employees experienced a 4% decrease in the past two years. In addition, the Police Executive Research Forum recently completed a survey that indicates a significant increase in officer resignations and retirements since 2019.

Missouri Baptist University hopes to combat the growing challenge by preparing criminal justice leaders through a Christian worldview, said Professor Jim Kellogg, department Chair.

The program focuses on leadership and administrative competencies for preparing graduates to pursue management roles in various careers in criminal justice. The degree can be completed in 1-2 years, depending on the desired pace.

“Missouri Baptist University is excited to begin offering this opportunity to our community,” Kellogg said. “We are hearing the needs of our community and responding. We know how quality criminal justice education can impact law enforcement organizations and our communities. By offering the tuition reduction, we can provide an affordable and accessible way to prepare the next generation of law enforcement leadership.”

Are you interested in learning more? Please contact the Office of Online & Graduate Enrollment Services at 314.392.2327 or graduateadmissions@mobap.edu. You can also contact the Department Chair, Professor James Kellogg, at (314)733.5389 or via email at =James.Kellogg@mobap.edu. Apply for free at apply.mobap.edu.