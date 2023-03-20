Individuals can now invest in cash fund, Missouri Baptist Foundation announces

JEFFERSON CITY (MBF) – The Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) has announced that individuals may now invest in the MBF cash fund.

“Many times, after placing an ad in The Pathway promoting our church and ministry cash fund rate, we received calls from individual Missouri Baptists interested in investing themselves,” Neil Franks, MBF president, said. “I never liked saying no, and today, I am so excited to announce that I can say, ‘Yes!’

“Our mission remains the same,” Franks added, “to advance the gospel by supporting the mission and ministry needs of Missouri Baptists. By providing a place for individual Missouri Baptists to invest confidently, we are opening new opportunities for discussions about generosity to support our institutions.”

The MBF Cash Fund for Individuals will offer a competitive rate and daily liquidity (with three business days’ notice.) It is not a checking account but rather a pooled investment account, and the rate will differ from the one offered to institutions. The interest on the investment is applied at the end of the month to the account based on the number of days invested.

The rate will change monthly, and the investor will automatically receive the rate as announced on the 3rd business day of the month. For March, the MBF Cash Fund for Individuals rate is 4.25% annualized, and the MBF Cash Fund for Institutions rate is 4.75% annualized.

The MBF Cash Fund for Institutions is still available to faith-based organizations, along with our full suite of long-term investment options.

“One of our two main goals at MBF is for every Missouri Baptist to have an estate plan that leaves something to advance the gospel. Which could include their local church, the Cooperative Program, Disaster Relief, or another gospel ministry,” Franks said. “By offering an attractive cash fund option, we can discuss beneficiary designations on their MBF account as well as encourage estate planning that blesses their local church.”

To qualify as an investor, an individual must indicate their affiliation with a ministry, church, or organization during the process. This includes any member of a Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) church. An MBC individual investor will indicate the MBC church to which they belong.

To learn more and begin the process, visit www.MBFN.org/icf. A minimum investment of $25,000 is also required to open and maintain the investment account. There are no transaction fees from MBF and, currently, no maximum.

There is no solicitation for investment, written or verbal, other than the offering circular. All the details are included in the offering circular, and each investor must acknowledge their receiving, reading and understanding of the investment via the offering circular.