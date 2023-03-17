HLGU gets $100,000 gift prior to Day of Giving

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) received a $100,000 challenge gift from an anonymous donor as HLGU was preparing for its Day of Giving Efforts.

The Day of Giving will run for the 24-hour period between noon on April 20 and noon on April 21, 2023. HLGU has set a goal of 250 new gifts to the University in this 24-hour timeframe.

Gifts received as a part of the Day of Giving may be designated toward HLGU student scholarships, Friends of the Arts (HLGU’s fine arts giving club), or any other HLGU department or program.

More information about HLGU’s Day of Giving can be found on the HLGU website at https://www.hlg.edu/news-events/hlgu-day-of-giving/.