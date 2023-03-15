Leadership in transition

Since we asked the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Executive Board on March 6 to launch a search for the next executive director, Sharon and I have received so many good wishes from Missouri Baptists and from believers all over the country. We are deeply humbled. We pray the transition creates an atmosphere of continuity throughout the search process while maintaining leadership clarity.

This transition is a process of changing leaders with the least amount of disruption for the missionary staff and for ministries focused on the vision and mission of the organization. Several MBC ministries designed for Missouri Baptist churches are just now catching stride and making a difference in our churches.

For example, the Resound Network, established several years ago in Missouri, is beginning to make a difference in our partner state, Montana. And the LIFE Initiative is moving beyond its initial pilots toward a full-blown 2023-2024 implementation in Missouri and Montana.

What the Lord is doing through MBC and our partner, the North American Mission Board (NAMB), is amazing as well. More than 20 new churches were planted in the state this year, and a growing number of our churches are poised to reach the nations through the discovery of people groups, intentional prayer, and conversational evangelism.

Add to all this, MBC missionaries are gearing up for Super Summer, and for the summer collegiate missions mentoring initiative. Last year, a record number of students responded to the call to missions. To fund this, MBC churches gave abundantly through the Missouri Missions Offering. While we only budgeting for 65 students, we are asking the Father to call out those He chooses. My friend Michael Catt says, “Our expectations ought to be focused on the level of God’s ability.”

Many other great things are happening through MBC churches as a result of their cooperative spirit. It’s amazing what we can do together, and when we don’t care who receives the credit. The Lord alone is worthy of praise.

A leadership transition enables organizations to make a change from a position of strength. The MBC Executive Board adopted a unique plan. We aren’t the first. Executive Director James Richards walked Southern Baptists of Texas through a similar process, and they selected Nathan Lorick as their next leader.

South Carolina Baptists walked through this process when Gary Hollingsworth announced last year the need for transition, and they just called Tony Wolf. GuideStone, led by O. S. Hawkins, did something similar and called Hance Dilbeck to lead the organization.

As directed in MBC’s governing documents, the Executive Board selected a strong 10-member search committee. Mid-sized churches, large churches, pastors, directors of missions, and lay leaders were nominated to represent Missouri Baptists. These godly people have a heart to do the will of the Father.

There is much work for them to do before they ever read a single candidate’s bio. Dr. Richards and I crafted a manual to assist state conventions through a leadership change. The manual provides insightful information and protocols to assist the search-committee process.

The process is a good thing. I hope it becomes the thing to do when a leadership change is warranted for other state conventions, associations, entities, and even local churches. My desire is that when leadership change is on the horizon, Christian organizations prayerfully pause to evaluate their present reality. This is what the Executive Board is wisely doing.

When there is a leadership change in a local church or a Baptist entity, it’s important not to not react to the past, but to process the present and prepare for the future. The MBC Leadership Development group equips transitional pastors. They also coach churches to engage in a process instead of quickly proceeding to “hire a preacher/pastor.” According to their research, a process of leadership change is better and lends itself toward a more positive outcome.

Pray for the MBC Executive Director Search Committee, which holds its first meeting April 20 for prayer, organization, training, and establishing protocols. Pray that the committee is saturated with godly wisdom and understanding. Applications for the position are not open yet. Please hold these recommendations until after an announcement is made.