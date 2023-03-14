RA Congress to celebrate missions in Sedalia, April 21

by Travis Webb

SEDALIA – Boys from all over the state will gather at the State Fairgrounds for a celebration of missions on Friday night, April 21.

RA Congress is an annual event for boys in grades 1-6 and the leaders who bring them.

The event is named for Royal Ambassadors (RAs) which was founded by the Women’s Missionary Union in 1908 as an organization to involve boys in missions from an early age. Even though this is an RA event that will fit well into a church’s RA program, all churches are invited to bring a group of boys and enjoy the event.

Friday night kicks off with a worship rally. Jon Hill of Sedalia will be returning to provide the worship music. Boys will get to hear stories from a missionary and see a magician who will give a gospel presentation. When it comes to lodging for the night, groups can reserve bunks in the youth dormitory, a campsite at the fairgrounds, or groups are welcome to book a local hotel on their own.

Saturday morning at eight o’clock the boys can compete in twenty-five events. Boys compete against other boys in their grade for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons. Some of the most popular are football punt-pass-kick, softball throw, boomerang throw, riflery (pellet guns), archery, soccer shoot-out, and basketball hotshot. The camp craft event is actually made up of three timed parts: log sawing, knot tying, and fire-starting. Boys can prepare and bring line gliders, sailboats, and RA Racers (similar to pinewood derby).

Official RA Racer, sailboat, and line glider kits can be viewed at https://www.royalracers.com/ and ordered by phone or fax. A large traveling trophy is presented to the group that won the most ribbons for their group size.

Come join us April 21-22 to celebrate the boys in our churches, the natural gifts and interests God has given them, and their potential to be ambassadors for Christ now and as they grow. Register to bring a group or to volunteer for the event at https://mobaptist.org/ra-congress by April.