Super-size your zeal, fervor, service

I’m going to be honest here, I’m the kind of person who would like to get a new car every year. It’s not about having a fancy car, mind you. I don’t really care about that. The reason I need a new one is that unless the car is new, I have no real way of knowing how many fries are between the seats.

One potato, two potato…I really don’t know. I only know it has to be too, too many potatoes. A few months in, can it even be called a potato anymore? Also, what’s that smell?

Even with everything that’s going on under the car seats, I’m still almost angry when someone asks, “would you like fries with that?” Because of course I would. They’re fries! I want all the hot, tasty fries. I can’t guarantee I won’t drop some between the seats, but I will remain passionately enthusiastic about those fries.

It’s beautifully interesting that Paul gives us a kind of hot enthusiasm charge in Romans 12:11. “Do not lack diligence in zeal; be fervent in the Spirit, serve the Lord” (CSB). Ever feel like your connection with the Lord is a little old-cold-fry off? Or maybe feel a bit like a spiritual couch potato? We’re reminded here to be diligent in zeal. I got a real kick out of finding that the Greek word for “diligent” used here is “spoude.” Could that look any more like “spud”? We are called, though, to be anything but a dud spud. To be “fervent in the Spirit” is to heat up our enthusiasm in Him. The Greek word for “fervent” here, “zeontes,” literally means to be hot. Really and truly. To boil, even. A hot potato to hold onto!

So how can we fire up our fervor? First, it’s always a great relief when we focus on the words “in the Spirit,” and realize we don’t have to do this on our own. As we make room for Him in every part of who we are, His Spirit fills, leads, empowers, teaches…yes, even energizes, revives, and renews us. Second, there is joy-infusing restoration in remembering how great and complete our salvation is. Not only does it restore, but it inspires us to follow after our God all the more. “Restore the joy of your salvation to me, and sustain me by giving me a willing spirit” (Psalm 51:12 CSB).

I love that David wrote of the sustenance found in a willing spirit. Because third, as we ask the Lord to tune our hearts to His, and to give us the willingness to love and serve Him wholeheartedly, our spirits are ignited.

Your spirit will ever and always find it’s happy-hot place in His Spirit. It’s there your spirit is truly complete. It’s good for us to remember, as well, the progression of the passage in Romans 12:11. Be diligent in zeal, be fervent in the Spirit, then serve. Much of our joy-filled passion in life flows from engaging in our calling. It makes sense that when we do what we were created to do, life is exciting and fulfilling. Service is like our lifespud. No I mean, lifeblood. Either way, it energizes life.

I’m asking the Lord for an extra-large order of zeal, fervor, and servant-heartedness. Yes, please. Super-size me some of that.