MBC’s annual Resound Summit trains Missouri Baptists to revitalize churches

JEFFERSON CITY – The Baptist Building was the site of a statewide summit of those interested in church revitalization, Feb. 9. Pastors, church revitalizers and planters gathered along with directors of missions to hear about the Resound Network and how they can work together to bring new life to churches that are struggling.

Mark Hallock, the leader of the Calvary Family of Churches, Englewood, Colorado was the keynote speaker. He was part of a group of pastors, convention leaders and directors of missions who led breakout sessions during the daylong meeting.

“We focused on the word ‘hope,” said Brandon Moore, the summit organizer. “Everything can be ready (in a church consolation effort) but you have to have the key (which is) hope.”



He compared it to trying to turn on a car’s windshield wipers but not having the car keys. They just don’t work.

He said many churches want to be revitalized and get back on a growth pattern but they have to have hope. Without hope, efforts are futile.

Hallock preached the first message, aiming his talk at pastors and church leaders with the idea of “How to Persevere in Ministry.” He said he hears from pastors who say, “I just don’t know how I can keep going.”

There are many pressures on ministers, Hallock said. He named: unrealized expectations, family matters, complaints from people in congregation, political climate, divisive church members, lack of spiritual growth in church members and people desiring comforts and privileges instead of going after lost people.

Hallock said, “Church ministry is hard.” He added, “We need hope that can only be found in the Lord.”

He then unpacked his message saying there are four reasons for hope in ministry: 1) The Lord is with you and for you, 2) God is sovereign over our lives and ministries, 3) God desires faithfulness not “bigness” and ) Glory is coming. Hallock said, “Every church matters and every pastor matters.”

The Calvary Family of Churches was established with Calvary Baptist Church, Englewood, Colo., in 2009. Initially there were 30 people in a small and struggling church in the suburbs of Denver. Hallock said the people were ready to do whatever it took to reach their community. They organized for growth and health.

By 2012 they began to enlarge the organization. But instead of building a bigger building or doing a relocation they chose to raise up three new church plants in the towns of Littleton, Aurora and Lakewood.

They consider themselves a “family of churches:” rather than a “multi-site church” or “network.” Hallock added, they now have 30 churches in the family: 15 churches and 15 church plants or replants.”

He said Missouri Baptist churches and pastors need to “rekindle hope.” Hallock said, “It is not us, but the Holy Spirit. We prepare the way for the Holy Spirit to set it on fire. Don’t lose heart!”

John Vernon, director of missions for the Cape Girardeau Baptist Association, was one of the breakout leaders. He told the group, “The Lord gives hope (to churches) through a well-thought-out process. He added “Membership needs to matter. It brings responsibility, not just benefits.”

Vernon said discipleship should lead to membership and then to leadership. He added, “It should not be just based on ‘willingness.” He urged the group to discover the leadership they need by nurturing disciples and having clear expectations for membership. Out of that pool comes the future leaders of the church.

Moore said the summit attendance was at near capacity for the facility. He hopes to have a summit of this kind every year. Currently the Resound Network is engaged with about 30 churches at various levels of the process.

To connect with the Resound Network and learn how a church can enter the process of revitalization Moore said to log on to ResoundNetwork.com.