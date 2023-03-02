Crossway Baptist, Springfield, gives $25,000 to both SBU, MBTS

SPRINGFIELD – Crossway Baptist Church here has donated $25,000 both to Southwest Baptist University (SBU) in Bolivar and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (MBTS) in Kansas City.

Bumpers, Vance present gift at SBU chapel service

Eddie Bumpers, senior pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, presented the $25,000 donation to SBU President Richard J. Melson during chapel, Feb. 13.

“The world changers that are here in this room are important for the next generation and are being trained at SBU,” Wesley Vance, executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church and vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention, said. “Behind SBU and its students is a church that believes in the next generation and training up Godly men and women to impact the world.”

“This example of faithful support is making transformational Christ-centered education possible,” said Melson. “As a Christ-centered University, we are also an affordable, academically excellent, caring community and continue to be nationally recognized, receiving awards for our schools of business, education, and nursing, and we are expanding with new academic programs in computer science, software engineering, cybersecurity, data analytics, and agriculture to meet the market demand and prepare students for these growing fields.

“Crossway’s investment supports our mission and students who, in turn, are impacting the world for Christ and His Kingdom,” Melson added.

MBTS receives donation during special chapel services

Midwestern Seminary hosted two special chapel services, Feb. 21-22, featuring father and son preachers Eddie and Jared Bumpers. Following the Feb. 22 chapel, Crossway Pastor Eddie Bumpers and Vance presented the seminary a special gift on behalf of the church.

Jared Bumpers, who serves as assistant professor of preaching and evangelism at Midwestern Seminary, and Crossway Pastor Eddie Bumpers emphasized the themes of discipleship and greatness in back-to-back chapel services.

Following his Feb. 22 sermon, Eddie Bumpers and Vance presented Allen with a $25,000 gift towards the Legacy Fund in order to bless the Midwestern Seminary community.

In speaking to students during chapel, Vance expressed Crossway Baptist Church’s full appreciation and support of the Midwestern Seminary community. He said, “We are committed to you as students of this institution because we see the great potential you have for the kingdom of God. Some of you will be called as pastors, some will go to the mission field, some will serve as counselors, but behind all of you is a legacy that has been laid based on biblical convictions of belief in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Vance also spoke to Allen, stating, “From myself, Pastor Eddie, and Crossway Baptist Church, it has been a joy to see front and center how you have stewarded the resources of Southern Baptists for over a decade. I know the Legacy Fund is designed to make education affordable for students here, so on behalf of Crossway Baptist Church, we’d like to give $25,000 to the Legacy Fund for you, these students, and the future of Midwestern Seminary.”

To view the chapel services, visit https://www.mbts.edu/category/chapel/.