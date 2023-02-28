‘The Ark’ at Table Rock Lake offers pastors rest, renewal

BRANSON – Rest and recentering is always important in a walk with God, especially for pastors. The Ark on Table Rock Lake offers a place where pastors can find that needed rest and renewal.

“The name of The Ark refers to place of refuge in troubled times,” James Easley, founder with his wife, Marilyn, said. They used family land to build a Christian retreat center in honor of his father, Loren E. Easley. “Today, many pastors are being stressed out and leaving the ministry. The Ark gives them an opportunity to get away from everything and rest. We have a special Pastor’s House available to pastors.”

As Director of Missions for Barry County, Darrell Wdoods has 45 years of experience as a pastor.

“Pastors and their wives need to get away and the Ozarks is the perfect place to get back to nature,” Woods said. “They can reflect on each other as well as have the time to spend with God.”

According to Woods, time is important to pastors. “Pastors need to get away from the responsibility of time. They have so much that fills their time, and they usually preach three times a week. They need the time to refuel.”

The location is a major draw for the pastor’s house. “We have one of the more unique locations,” James Thompson, director of The Ark, said. “We are in a quiet, secluded spot for pastors to be alone with God.”

“Using the house is no charge for Baptist pastors,” Thompson continued. “We ask that they clean the house and get it ready for the next family when they leave. If they would rather not prep and clean it when they leave, the cost is $40 a night. Summer is the busiest time of the year, but pastors should always check in because sometimes we have cancellations. A pastor is so busy that although he planned to get away, he might not be able to make it.”

In addition to the pastor’s house, the retreat center has another building with 16 dorm-type rooms, each with a bathroom. There is also a space with kitchen and dining area, a gymnasium and a game room. The tabernacle is a beautiful chapel for worship.

Leon Pennel has used the retreat center for six or seven family reunions over the years for fifty people. “We did lots of activities together,” Pennel said. “Because it is a self-contained area, we were together for talking about family history and future as well as playing games in the game room and volleyball in the gym.”

Pennel put the website together for The Ark. “I have photos of the great scenery around The Ark. It overlooks Table Rock Lake and the bicycle, walking paths are beautiful. It is also five miles from the Roaring River and the Roaring River State Park. It offers opportunity for boating, canoeing, and fishing.”

Easley agreed that the area offers lots of activity. “We are very close to Branson,” he said. “Pastors usually come in on Thursday and I share with them the activities. But most of the time, they want to stay there at the house A common sight is seeing the pastor sitting on the porch with a cup of coffee and his Bible.”

More information is available on the following website: www.theark-on-tablerocklake.org.