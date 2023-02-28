STUDY: Biblical worldview among U.S. adults has declined by 33% since start of COVID pandemic

by Cultural Research Center

First post-lockdown study reveals that only 4% of American adults now possess a biblical worldview.

Barna: “Biblical theism much closer to extinction in America … than it is to influencing the soul of the nation”

New research from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University indicates that the 6% benchmark measure of American adults with a biblical worldview, recorded in January 2020, may prove to be the high-water mark for the foreseeable future. In the first annual study of Americans' worldview in the post-lockdown era, the national incidence, the CRC says, has declined to a mere 4%.

According to the CRC, a worldview (which every adult possesses) is the intellectual, emotional and spiritual filter used to experience, interpret and respond to reality—i.e, the basis upon which an individual makes all decisions. While there are numerous worldviews that exist, the biblical worldview (also known as biblical theism) is defined specifically by the CRC as a means of experiencing, interpreting, and responding to reality in light of biblical perspectives; a personal understanding of every idea, opportunity and experience based on the identification and application of relevant biblical principles so that each choice made may be consistent with God’s principles and commands.

The number of adults who don’t fall wholly into the biblical worldview category, but still lean that direction, possessing “a substantial number of beliefs and behaviors consistent with biblical principles,” has fallen dramatically, as well. The latest research places one of every seven adults (14%) into the category of what the CRC calls an “Emergent Follower.” Only three years ago, that number stood at 25%.

The bulk of the population – 82% – falls into the “World Citizen” category. These are people, the CRC notes, “who may embrace a few biblical principles but generally believe and behave in ways that are distinct from biblical teaching.” This group has grown substantially from the 69% registered in 2020.

The results are frightening for biblical Christians, according to the creator of the American Worldview Inventoryand CRC Director of the Research, Dr. George Barna. “When you put the data in perspective, the biblical worldview is shuffling toward the edge of the cliff,” Barna commented. “As things stand today, biblical theism is much closer to extinction in America than it is to influencing the soul of the nation. The current incidence of adults with the biblical worldview is the lowest since I began measuring it in the early 1990s.”

The veteran researcher cautioned that “young people, in particular, are largely isolated from biblical thought in our society and are the most aggressive at rejecting biblical principles in our culture,” stating that facilitating a return to biblical thinking and living in America will take “an intentional, strategic and consistent effort by the remaining population that represents this biblical approach to life.” Barna is especially disappointed that more Christian churches and schools are not emphasizing biblical worldview development. “People do not develop a biblical worldview randomly or by default,” he says. “The impact of arts and entertainment, government, and public schools is clearly apparent in the shift away from biblical perspectives to a more experiential and emotional form of decision-making. It will require parents, in particular, and cultural leaders who care about this matter to energetically and creatively persuade children and their influencers to embrace biblical principles as the foundation for personal decision-making.” But, Barna has also noticed a recent uptick in attention being paid to worldview. “Biblical worldview is hardly a mass movement at this point, but there is some evidence indicating that more people are waking up to the concept, the importance and the process of biblical worldview development,” he noted. “Perhaps the ugliness and heavy-handedness of cancel culture has stimulated greater interest in the potential benefits of adopting a worldview based on love and service in shaping both our culture and individual lives.” To access the report in full, including a breakdown of key population groups and demographic subgroups, click here

NOTE: The research above was conducted by Dr. George Barna in his role as Director of Research for the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University. Dr. Barna is no longer associated with The Barna Group. The Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University in Glendale, Arizona, conducts the annual American Worldview Inventory as well as other nationwide surveys regarding cultural transformation.