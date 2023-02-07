Leaving a legacy

I recently attended a funeral of a dear friend and mentor. Dr. John Henry Moore was born on October 12, 1939, and was promoted to heaven in time to celebrate Jesus’ birthday with Him on Dec 23. A medical doctor and surgeon, I met him while in Branson and had the privilege of serving with him for several years when he was on our pastoral staff. He always provided great insight and wisdom to our staff and the church. He and his wife provided marriage mentoring, taught Sunday School, and gave some medical advice on occasion while reminding us of the importance of witnessing and sharing Jesus. The Free Medical Clinic of the Ozarks, which he helped establish, continues to do Kingdom work today.

As I drove away from the funeral service, a couple of things struck me. The preacher contrasted inheritance and legacy, “you give an inheritance “to” others but leave a legacy “in” others.” I spend a lot of my time focusing on inheritance, but I need to give more attention to legacy. Legacy is seeing his children reflect on their father’s impact on their lives and his love for their Savior. I was also reminded that we all have a unique journey that we must embrace. The Lord did not call me to be a medical doctor or a successful businessman. I am, however, called to serve God’s people in whatever capacity He decides. Therefore, I should embrace His calling and give my all without comparison or envy. In John 21, Peter asks Jesus about John’s journey, and Jesus answers, “what is that to you?” Jesus had different plans for Peter and John.

While losing someone is actual, it will ultimately be “unrealized.” In financial terms, a realized loss occurs only once you sell the asset. So, while the markets have been “down” the past year, only the temporary valuation of those assets has changed. The underlying asset still holds value, and the loss at that moment is unrealized because the valuation can vary. Every believer will experience physical death, but our underlying personhood will continue. Unlike on earth, with Christ, the loss will never be fully realized, as He holds us in His hands forever. Only those apart from Christ will realize an ultimate loss.

I will admit I was a bit melancholy on the drive down. It had been a week of loss, comparison, worry, doubt, and fear. But I drove away from that funeral encouraged, with a better perspective and a renewed sense of purpose. Of a life lived well, of a family well-loved, a legacy invested in others, a journey to be embraced, and a reminder to tell others of Jesus’ deep love for them.

So, I remind you, as we begin this new year, while you focus on leaving an inheritance “to” your family and the ministries for which you care, make sure you are also investing “in” those you love as well. Start living a life now that will leave people to be encouraged in Christ. If you need any help preparing for your future, financial or- otherwise, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at the Missouri Baptist Foundation; we love supporting people who desire to leave a legacy.