HLGU to hold second annual auction

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University will hold the 2nd Annual Scarlet and Blue Auction on Friday, May 19, in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 pm at which time the silent auction will begin. At 7 pm, the silent auction will end and the live auction will begin. Heavy appetizers will be served.

All proceeds from the Scarlet and Blue Auction will go toward HLGU’s annual fund.

The institutional advancement office is looking for additional auction items. If you would like to donate an item for the auction fundraiser, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu, or 573-629-3126. Anyone who donates an item will receive two free auction tickets (a $20 value).

Admission for the event is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased on April 3 at www.hlg.edu. Tickets will also be available for purchase in the HLGU Institutional Advancement office in the Burt Administration after April 3. Visit in person, call 573-629-3124, or email giving@hlg.edu.

“Last year’s event was received so well by our alumni and community. It was also a fantastic fundraiser for the school as we profited over $50,000,” says Director of Alumni Services and Development Lauren Youse. “I’m excited to bring back this event this spring. I believe we will have great fellowship and fun, all while fundraising for the school we love.”