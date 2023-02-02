One of these days

I need a day-over. I mean a do-over. A day-do-over. Yes, that’s it.

Last week I had a day that fell smack-dab into the dreaded category of “one of those.”

You’ve had them, right? Like when you wake up late, and after already having a rough start, your coffeemaker leaks everywhere, then dies. It’s like a little coffee murder scene. You end up with no coffeemaker. And death coffee. Then you can’t find your keys. And then when you get to work, your candy bar gets stuck in the machine. Then at lunch the guy leaves the cheese off your cheesy-wrap-supremo. At that point, why not just go ahead and take your kids to the park and get stuck in the slide tunnel, right? Call it a day.

A day. No doubt we’ve all had one or two.

So yes, last week, I had a day. And it was long. I worried when I saw my shadow because I was afraid there would be six more weeks of day. A friend tried to comfort me with, “Don’t worry, tomorrow is another day.” Another one? Like that one? Inside I screamed like a screaming goat. With a hint of groundhog.

It wasn’t that the frustrations were all that horrible if I’m honest. But there were just so many of them. It was a day just made for a do-over.

Know what’s more healing than any day-over, do-over, or oh-doo-dah-day-over? It’s experiencing the restoring, refreshing, day-revitalizing power of the God of renewal. “Therefore we do not give up. Even though our outer person is being destroyed, our inner person is being renewed day by day” (2 Corinthians 4:16 CSB). Day. By. Day.

Never give up—even when you’ve had a day. Your Father knows when you’re feeling a bit destroyed. He knows the more serious sides of your tough day. He knows the little frustrations. He knows the agonizing pain and the deep wounds. And He cares. Not only does He care, but He is ready to renew your “inner person.” Nothing and no one refreshes like our God.

Friends, at the end of the day—and the beginning and middle of the day too—know that God’s love is deep and He longs to renew you. Know that His mercy is endless and He extends it to you continuously. Know that He has the most glorious plan for your life—even your day. And know that a day is coming when sorrows and struggles will cease. Oh glorious day. The next verses in the 2 Corinthians passage remind us, “For our momentary light affliction is producing for us an absolutely incomparable eternal weight of glory. So we do not focus on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18 CSB).

There is unequaled, clear and plain refreshment in focusing on the eternal. Plain as “day,” if you will. Though your body may be a little weary sometimes, and though your candy bar may still be stuck in the machine, the God who loves you has a great plan for you—a plan for now and forever. Rest in His plan. Rest in knowing He’s got you. Rest in His presence. That kind of resting? It’ll make your day. Day after day after every kind of day.