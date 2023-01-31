MBC Resound Networks statewide summit set for Feb. 9

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Resound Network will hold its annual statewide summit at the Baptist building here, Feb. 9, from 10am-3pm.

The MBC’s Resound Network mobilizes and equips churches for revitalization and replanting. Highlighting the theme, “Leading with Hope,” the 2023 Resound Network Summit is free, although participants need to register online at https://resoundnetwork.com/summit.

“Our statewide summit is a great chance for you or others to get trained or refreshed in the Resound Network process, for pastors of steady or struggling churches to be equipped to lead revitalization, and for pastors of strong churches to get prepared for pursuing partnerships with other churches,” said Brandon Moore, MBC revitalization specialist.

Mark Hallock will be featured during the opening session, as well as leading a breakout session called, “Leading with Hope.” Other breakout sessions include:

“Building Hope through a Family of Churches or an Association” – Jeremy Conrad

“Engaging Conflict with Hope” – Jim Misloski

“Persevering through Hope” – Dan Born and Sam Byers

“Mission Oriented: Engaging Your Community with Hope” – Chris Williams

Resound Team Training Track Session 1: “Clarifying Hope for a Healthy Church” – John Vernon Session 2: “Leading Consultation with Hope” – Brandon Moore



To learn more, visit https://resoundnetwork.com/summit/.