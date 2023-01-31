Faber hired as MBC legislative liaison

JEFFERSON CITY – Timothy Faber, director of missions for the Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association, has accepted the position of legislative liaison for the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC). In the role, he will advocate for the concerns of MBC churches at the state Capitol.

For 40 years, Faber has served Southern Baptist churches, both as a pastor and through associational ministry. He has also taught courses at various schools since 2004.

Additionally, Faber has served in various civic functions at local and state levels. Most recently, he has served on the Missouri Commission on Human Rights since 2021 and as chairman of the commission since 2022.

Faber is a member of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network and the International Society of Christian Apologetics. He has been a commissioner of the MBC’s Christian Life Commission (CLC) since 2018, and served as CLC chairman in 2021 and 2022.

Faber has a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist University, a Master of Divinity degree from Luther Rice Seminary and a Doctor of Ministry from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary.

Faber and his wife, Teresa, have four children and four grandchildren. Teresa serves as executive director for the Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton.

Faber will continue to serve in his role as a director of missions even as he works as MBC legislative liaison at the state Capitol.

The Pathway recently asked Faber to answer some questions as he begins his new role with the MBC. His answers are recorded below:

PATHWAY: In brief, why do you think it is important for Missouri Baptists to have a legislative liaison working at the Capitol?

FABER: “The very definition of ‘liaison’ gives insight into why it is important for us – ‘a person who establishes and maintains communication for mutual understanding and cooperation.’ It is important for us to know and understand what is happening in our state legislature and other areas of our state government, so that we can respond appropriately. Jesus taught His disciples (Luke 20:25) to render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s. In a constitutional republic, this means we are to be well-informed and engaged citizens. So as the legislative liaison, I will be working to help Missouri Baptists be informed and also to engage on their behalf.

“It is important that we have a clear, strong, and identifiable voice to express our values and our priorities in state government. MBC Resolutions often call upon us to inform our elected officials of our position on topics such as the sanctity of life, child welfare, education, drugs and alcohol, and more.

“But there are so many other voices vying for the attention of our elected officials that, though they are interested in hearing what we have to say, they are too busy to take the initiative look up our resolutions and read them. They need to hear from us personally and directly.”

PATHWAY: What are you looking forward to about your work at the Capitol?

FABER: “I am most looking forward to seeing God at work. While there are many godly men and women in our state government, there are also many who are not. But Proverbs 21:1 teaches us, ‘The King’s heart is like channels of water in the hand of the Lord; He turns it wherever He wishes.’ So I am looking forward to being used of God, through prayer, through encouragement, through counsel, and even through the occasional rebuke or admonition, to turning the hearts of our legislators to wise and righteous governance.

“I am also looking forward to working with Missouri Baptists to articulate our position on issues of biblical importance.”

PATHWAY: Is there anything else you would like to tell Missouri Baptists as you begin this role?

FABER: “First is Pray. Pray for our Governor, and legislators, and others in the state government. Not only are we admonished to do so in Scripture (I Timothy 2:1-4), there are many of these folks who are our brothers and sisters, and they are fighting the good fight against the forces of evil on a daily basis. Pray that the Lord gives them strength and wisdom, and the solace of knowing that others support them in their fight. Pray also for those who have no regard for the Lord or His righteousness. Pray that the Lord would get ahold of their lives – first of all for their salvation, but also to change their hearts to support righteousness and oppose evil.

“Second, I would tell Missouri Baptists that, even though I am serving as your liaison, you still have your own voice. I would encourage everyone to still be involved – call, write, visit your representative and senator. Just as a lost person is more inclined to listen to the gospel from a layman than from a minister, hearing from a concerned individual about a particular issue is more meaningful than hearing from a ‘liaison.’ And an even more effective way to make your voice heard is to get involved – run for office, serve on some capacity. Remember, the easiest way for evil to prevail is when the righteous do nothing.”