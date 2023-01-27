ERLC trustees elect MBC’s Mullin to serve as VP, chief of staff

NASHVILLE (ERLC) – Trustees of the Southern Baptist Convention’s (SBC) Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) has elected Miles Mullin II to serve as the entity’s next vice president and chief of staff. ERLC President Brent Leatherwood made the recommendation to the board for Mullin’s appointment in a special called meeting of the board.

Mullin comes to the organization after serving as a leadership development strategist in the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) church revitalization network. The board confirmed the recommendation with an unanimous vote during the meeting.

“Our mission calls us to assist our churches and it is from the service we render that we speak to the important issues of the day,” said Leatherwood. “I can think of no one better than Miles Mullin, and the deep well of experience serving churches he draws from, to help us accomplish this vital work. His strengths in leadership and administration will enhance an already strong team at the ERLC.

“Moreover, he has a deep appreciation for the role of healthy institutions in SBC life and the broader culture. From his time supporting local churches, to the guidance he provided in academia, to his passion for developing leaders, Miles’ knowledge and expertise will help ensure this Commission continues to bring a distinctively Baptist voice into the public square as it has for over a century.”

Mullin’s professional, personal background

Prior to Mullin’s service at the Missouri Baptist Convention, he served as a professor and vice president at Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri, and as associate professor of church history at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s campus in Houston, Texas. He has served on the ERLC board of trustees since 2019.

Throughout the years, Mullin has served the local church in a variety of leadership and teaching roles and regularly preaches in SBC congregations. Mullin is married to Jenny and together, they have two adult sons.

“Since I was a teenager, my relationship with Jesus Christ has been nurtured in Southern Baptist congregations, and so I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve the churches of the SBC in this way,” Mullin said. “The ERLC plays an important role in Baptist life and has for over 100 years. I am glad to be joining such a great team under the leadership of Brent Leatherwood and am looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”

Mullin’s educational background

Ph.D. Vanderbilt University, Religion, 2009

M.A. Vanderbilt University, Religion, 2006

M.Div. with Biblical Languages, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2001

B.A. University of Virginia, Foreign Affairs, 1995

ERLC, SBC leaders applaud Mullin’s appointment

“Dr. Mullin is a rare treasure in Southern Baptist life. While thoroughly equipped to teach in the sphere of academia, he has a heart to serve pastors and their local churches. I anticipate his skill set will help recalibrate the ERLC to being a ministry that brings people into conversation and ‘let us (biblically) reason together.’ He is staunchly prolife but is articulate in a number of ethical concerns. I’ve found him to be a man of honor and noble character.”

– John Yeats, executive director, Missouri Baptist Convention

“I am overjoyed with our trustees’ affirmation of Dr. Miles Mullin as the next vice president and chief of staff of the ERLC. He has been a valuable member of our board and executive committee and has served faithfully in Missouri. Dr. Mullin brings a wealth of expertise and exemplifies Christ-centered leadership. I am confident he will continue to serve Southern Baptists well in this post.”

– Lori Bova, chairwoman, ERLC board of trustees

“Miles Mullin is the ideal choice to serve as vice president and chief of staff for the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. Miles is a thoughtful historian of American Christianity, a seasoned academic leader and a committed Southern Baptist churchman. He cares deeply about the mission of the ERLC, and he knows how to lead teams and develop other leaders around him. Miles will serve Southern Baptists well and be an asset to President Leatherwood and the rest of the ERLC staff.”

– Nathan Finn, provost and dean of the university faculty, North Greenville University