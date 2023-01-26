Antioch, Hannibal surpasses Lottie Moon Christmas Offering goal

HANNIBAL – Across Missouri and the United States, churches began promoting the Week of Prayer for International Missions and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in November. They set goals for their Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and plan the best visuals to use as the church strives to meet that goal.

Antioch Baptist Church, Hannibal, challenged the church to make Lottie Moon taller than Pastor Jack Emmite. Lottie Moon was 50” tall and Pastor Emmite is 69” tall.

The church set their goal as $700. Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes were utilized to make Lottie grow as the offering was given. Each box represented $100. The final tally was $919.25. Lottie stood head and torso above Pastor Emmite.

As reported in the previous edition of The Pathway, statewide giving to Lottie Moon reached $4,216,703, up 1.6 percent over 2021.