High Street Press launches Audible version of Phillips’ book about Satan

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s publishing imprint, High Street Press, has just released an audio version of its popular printed resource, What Every Christian Should Know About Satan.

Published in 2021 in print and e-book editions, the 400-page resource is now available through Audible, the premiere audio-book platform, which may be accessed at Audible.com.

Written by the MBC’s Rob Phillips, the book explores more than a dozen biblical names and titles that reveal the evil one’s character, tactics, and ultimate destiny in hell. It’s designed for pastors and laypersons who desire a deeper study of Satan’s doomed campaign against God and God’s people.

Curiously, the Hebrew satan means “accuser” and is not a title devoted solely to the evil one. Even the angel of the Lord plays the role of “satan,” or “accuser,” on one occasion (Num. 22). However, God’s progressive revelation in Scripture reveals one particular accuser who stands in opposition to his Creator – the diabolos, or devil, of the New Testament.

Numerous biblical names and titles appear, focusing on a single fallen angel who reigns over a host of demonic followers. These names include: dragon, serpent, father of lies, murderer, tempter, deceiver, evil one, Beelzebul, ruler of this world, and destroyer.

Thirteen of the book’s 15 chapters explore these and other names and titles. Chapter 14 examines the evil one’s ultimate destiny: hell, a place Jesus says has been prepared for Satan and his messengers (Matt. 25:41).

The book’s closing chapter surveys the apostle Paul’s teaching on the armor of God, which enables all believers to stand firm in the face of Satan’s relentless onslaught (Eph. 6).

Each chapter concludes with brief summaries, along with questions for personal or group study. This resource features terrifying biblical accounts of Satan’s power, and insights into his devious ways. Yet, Christians have no reason to fear the evil one, for he is a lion on God’s leash and his destiny in the lake of fire is as certain as the sovereign hand of God.

What Every Christian Should Know About Satan continues to be available in print and e-book formats at Amazon.com and other retailers. Bulk orders of the book also may be purchased directly from the MBC at deeply discounted prices.

For more information, or to place a bulk order, send an email to jcampbell@mobaptist.org.

To learn more about the MBC’s High Street Press, visit highstreet.press.